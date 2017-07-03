YouTube

There was a very strange and wonderful period of time in the late 1980s and early 1990s where Sgt. Slaughter, actual real (enough) person and successful pro wrestler, lent his voice and wild visage to the G.I. Joe franchise. He had several action figures in the G.I. Joe line, he introduced episodes of the G.I. Joe television series and issued orders to us, and he was a central part of G.I. Joe: The Movie.

What this all means is that the history of WWE is almost certainly canon with the history and universe of G.I. Joe. Which is pretty great. But arguably even more people know Slaughter through the Hasbro stuff than for his actual in-ring work. So in honor of Slaughter, and G.I. Joe, and hell, America, let’s relive the very best of Sarge as presented through the medium of G.I. Joe.

Those amazing toy commercials

Slaughter got to host pretty much every G.I. Joe toy commercial for years, and they’re all tiny works of art. Slaughter also looks like he’s having the time of his life, but that’s mostly because he’s not having to bleed for 20 minutes while fighting Nikolai Volkoff of whatever.

And he even got his very own special song, kind of!