There was a very strange and wonderful period of time in the late 1980s and early 1990s where Sgt. Slaughter, actual real (enough) person and successful pro wrestler, lent his voice and wild visage to the G.I. Joe franchise. He had several action figures in the G.I. Joe line, he introduced episodes of the G.I. Joe television series and issued orders to us, and he was a central part of G.I. Joe: The Movie.
What this all means is that the history of WWE is almost certainly canon with the history and universe of G.I. Joe. Which is pretty great. But arguably even more people know Slaughter through the Hasbro stuff than for his actual in-ring work. So in honor of Slaughter, and G.I. Joe, and hell, America, let’s relive the very best of Sarge as presented through the medium of G.I. Joe.
Those amazing toy commercials
Slaughter got to host pretty much every G.I. Joe toy commercial for years, and they’re all tiny works of art. Slaughter also looks like he’s having the time of his life, but that’s mostly because he’s not having to bleed for 20 minutes while fighting Nikolai Volkoff of whatever.
And he even got his very own special song, kind of!
GI Joe the Movie was a huge experience for me as a child. When Duke gets Serpentor’s snake staff thrown into his heart and quite clearly dies…but then they add some voiceover at the end to say that he’s alive after the negative reactions to killing off Optimus Prime in the Transformers movie? Amazing!
Isn’t Slaughter’s DNA among the ones used to create Serpentor? And I’ve always wondered if The Rock’s “If you smell-la-la-la-la” comes from Serpentor’s “Cobra-La-La-La-La” battle cry. It has to, right?
That whole Cobra La story/plot line concept ruined GI Joe for me. Cobra vs. GI Joe – that’s the story, that’s what RULED !!! Not some mutant freak getting punched by humans. GI Joe is military vs. the terrorist organization known as Cobra… that’s the story.
And speaking of stories how can you f**k up easy stories that easily translate to great movies ? Look no further than GI Joe movies. GI Joe is a character driven comic, cartoon, action figure based genius.
So simple…