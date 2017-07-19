WWE’s Shane McMahon was one of two people involved in the emergency crash landing of a helicopter on Wednesday morning. The first thing you need to know before reading on is that this is Shane McMahon, the guy who jumped off the Hell in a Cell, so he’s fine.
A small helicopter with two people aboard made a crash landing in the waters off of Gilgo Beach, the FAA says.
Emergency responders picked up the two people who were aboard and ferried them to shore safely. The people on board were wearing life jackets and were uninjured, Suffolk County Police report. NYPD Aviation and SCUBA units also responded and assisted in the rescue.
Here’s a clip of Shane being interviewed after the accident, featuring the two important questions, “were you nervous,” and, “are you Vince McMahon’s son?”
Glad they’re okay
It wasn’t enough to jump off the top of a steel cage, was it Shane? WAS IT?!
Seriously though, glad everyone involved was okay.
Man, I hope he talks about this on next week’s Talking Smac- aww now I’m sad
It was super important to the cameraman that everyone knew the pilot wore socks and flip flops.
If I ever catch my pilot wearing shoes I hit them with a folding chair
It was The Shield.
Helicopter match…I’m in.
Damn, beat me to it. What are the stipulations though? First guy to escape…wins?
@Bert_McGert I like the sound of that.
No no no…This has Steve Blackmon’s fingerprints all over it…
FOR THE LOVE OF MAN KIND, be careful Shane.
Its a work
Dammit, beat by literally five minutes!
Rikishi did it “For the Uso’s”
Shane even no-sells helicopter crashes? Who’d of thunk it.
If the Mcmahon’s are this hard to injure, Vince may be in charge another 30 years.