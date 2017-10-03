Shane McMahon Invested $500,000 In Legal Weed … And Now He’s Suing

In what sure feels like the preamble to a story about a WWE Wellness Policy violation, it’s being reported by the New York Daily News that Shane McMahon invested a whopping $500,000 into the rapidly growing legal marijuana industry — and now he is filing a lawsuit over that very same investment.

Back in 2015, McMahon spent a half-million dollars to buy a large stake in EnviroGrow, a Connecticut-based company which specializes in building out cannabis-growth facilities anywhere from 5,000 to 200,000 square feet in size. The company was founded in 2012 and has since expanded to Colorado, where marijuana is very legal and very plentiful.

However, it’s that Colorado plant which caused McMahon to grow concerned about where his money was going — according to the lawsuit, he visited the plant in Fort Collins only to find it “virtually nonexistent.” He has since demanded EnviroGrow founder Joseph Palmieri return his money, and unsurprisingly, Palmieri refused.