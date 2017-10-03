Shane McMahon Invested $500,000 In Legal Weed … And Now He’s Suing

#Marijuana #WWE
10.03.17 2 hours ago

In what sure feels like the preamble to a story about a WWE Wellness Policy violation, it’s being reported by the New York Daily News that Shane McMahon invested a whopping $500,000 into the rapidly growing legal marijuana industry — and now he is filing a lawsuit over that very same investment.

Back in 2015, McMahon spent a half-million dollars to buy a large stake in EnviroGrow, a Connecticut-based company which specializes in building out cannabis-growth facilities anywhere from 5,000 to 200,000 square feet in size. The company was founded in 2012 and has since expanded to Colorado, where marijuana is very legal and very plentiful.

However, it’s that Colorado plant which caused McMahon to grow concerned about where his money was going — according to the lawsuit, he visited the plant in Fort Collins only to find it “virtually nonexistent.” He has since demanded EnviroGrow founder Joseph Palmieri return his money, and unsurprisingly, Palmieri refused.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Marijuana#WWE
TAGSLAWSUITSLegal Weedlegalize itMARIJUANASHANE MCMAHONWWE

The RX

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

The Gentle Agony Of SZA Losing ‘CTRL’

09.26.17 7 days ago
An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

An Inside Look At Courtney Barnett And Kurt Vile’s Charming Joint Album, ‘Lotta Sea Lice’

09.26.17 7 days ago
Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

Travis Meadows’ ‘First Cigarette’ Is The Height Of Country Myth-Making

09.25.17 1 week ago
Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

Growing Up And Growing Older With Fleet Foxes

09.25.17 1 week ago
Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

Rapsody Perfects Her Craft And Proves She Belongs On Top Of The Rap Game With ‘Laila’s Wisdom’

09.25.17 1 week ago 5 Comments
Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

Drowning In Phoebe Bridgers’ Brutal, Minimal Debut ‘Stranger In The Alps’

09.21.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP