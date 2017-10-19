Shawn Michaels Will Be The Guest Referee For An NXT Title Match

#Shawn Michaels #WWE NXT
10.19.17 2 hours ago

WWE

It was announced on Thursday that Shawn Michaels is getting involved in a major NXT storyline in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Michaels has been working at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando and at the last NXT tapings when Triple H wasn’t there because he was overseas promoting WWE, Michaels ran the taping along with Brian James aka Road Dogg. Now, for the first time ever, Michaels will actually be a part of a NXT match as a referee.

The match will see current WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defending his coveted title against NXT newcomer Adam Cole, who attacked McIntyre when he debuted at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August. Michaels will be the special guest referee for the match. It will take place on Friday, November 17 at a NXT live event in San Antonio one night prior to the NXT TakeOver: War Games event. All of this comes from WWE.com.

Michaels did a promo talking about the match in a video taped at the Performance Center.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Shawn Michaels#WWE NXT
TAGSAdam ColeDREW MCINTYRENXTSHAWN MICHAELSWWE NXT

The RX

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 day ago
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 day ago 2 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 week ago
Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

Electronic Composer Kaitlyn Aurelia Smith Is Humbled By The Natural World On ‘The Kid’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

Atlanta Indie Rockers Blis. Crafted The Perfect Debut With ‘No One Loves You’

10.06.17 2 weeks ago
Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

Spirit Adrift Tapped Into ’80s Nostalgia To Make One Of 2017’s Most Exceptional Metal Records

10.05.17 2 weeks ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP