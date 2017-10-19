Shawn Michaels Will Be The Guest Referee For An NXT Title Match

WWE

It was announced on Thursday that Shawn Michaels is getting involved in a major NXT storyline in his hometown of San Antonio, Texas. Michaels has been working at WWE’s Performance Center in Orlando and at the last NXT tapings when Triple H wasn’t there because he was overseas promoting WWE, Michaels ran the taping along with Brian James aka Road Dogg. Now, for the first time ever, Michaels will actually be a part of a NXT match as a referee.

The match will see current WWE NXT Champion Drew McIntyre defending his coveted title against NXT newcomer Adam Cole, who attacked McIntyre when he debuted at NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III in August. Michaels will be the special guest referee for the match. It will take place on Friday, November 17 at a NXT live event in San Antonio one night prior to the NXT TakeOver: War Games event. All of this comes from WWE.com.

Michaels did a promo talking about the match in a video taped at the Performance Center.