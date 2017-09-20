Mae Young Classic Finalist Shayna Baszler Has Signed With WWE

09.20.17

The WWE Mae Young Classic is finally behind us, and after a tournament that we thoroughly enjoyed, we finally have a winner. Kairi Sane won the whole shebang (not talkin’ ’bout Johnny Gargano), and will receive an NXT Women’s Championship opportunity as part of her reward.

But there was another finalist in that tournament, one who ran roughshod over her half of the bracket: Shayna Baszler. The former MMA competitor and one-quarter of MMA’s own Four Horsewomen was not reported to have signed with WWE prior to the tournament, unlike Sane. But WWE clearly thought very highly of Baszler and also didn’t hate the fact that Ronda Rousey showed up to a bunch of events as a result.

In fact, plans are reportedly already in place to have a full-fledged, in-ring feud between the WWE and MMA Four Horsewomen factions, which would probably be pretty good business. But that means they’d have to sign Baszler’s Four Horsewomen first. One would imagine.

