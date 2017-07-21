Sheamus Hated Where He Was Picked In 2016 WWE Draft

Sheamus has reinvented himself in the last year as a tag team wrestler. After having a rivalry with Cesaro last summer, the two men were put together as a tag team by then Raw General Manager Mick Foley. Since then, they went on to win the Raw Tag Team Titles two times and are the current champions after taking the titles from the Hardys at Extreme Rules. Sheamus has stayed true to his heel nature the entire time while Cesaro turned heel a few months ago to join him on the dark side.
Recently, Sheamus was on the Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by Chris Jericho with Cesaro as another guest. Here are some comments talking about the team with Cesaro and the frustration from last year’s WWE draft. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcription.
“It started with the draft, mate. It all started with the draft, after the draft. Well, it was weird because, like, what happened was Cesaro came back from the injury on fire, right? And I’m not just saying this because you’re here, but, like, to me, it was the most innovative comeback, the most exciting comeback. He came back on fire. I was coming off of that League Of Nations thing after being world champ. And then, we did the draft and we were the second last and last pick [for RAW] and I remember sitting there as the draft is going on, thinking ‘am I even going to be drafted on TV? This is absolute bulls–t!'”
Could have brought Gable over to Raw, keep AA as a face team, then slowly have Gable get jealous, or Jordan gets special treatment, break them up in a few months.
Another face team on Raw with a built in feud when it’s time.
Spoiler alert: It’s time.