Sheamus Hated Where He Was Picked In 2016 WWE Draft

Sheamus has reinvented himself in the last year as a tag team wrestler. After having a rivalry with Cesaro last summer, the two men were put together as a tag team by then Raw General Manager Mick Foley. Since then, they went on to win the Raw Tag Team Titles two times and are the current champions after taking the titles from the Hardys at Extreme Rules. Sheamus has stayed true to his heel nature the entire time while Cesaro turned heel a few months ago to join him on the dark side.

Recently, Sheamus was on the Talk is Jericho podcast hosted by Chris Jericho with Cesaro as another guest. Here are some comments talking about the team with Cesaro and the frustration from last year’s WWE draft. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the transcription.