The Shield Finally, Officially Reunited On WWE Raw

USA Network

If you’re a longtime reader of With Spandex, you’ll know that the No. 1 fantasy booking of this website for the past few years has ended with ” … and then the Shield gets back together.” If you’re a longtime pro wrestling fan, you’ll know that that is ALSO your own No. 1 fantasy booking scenario, no matter who you are.

For the past several weeks, WWE Raw has been teasing the potential reunion of the Shield, as the Miz and his Miz-tourage (and then Sheamus and Cesaro) have been attacking and taunting Roman Reigns. At the same time, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose — the current Raw Tag Team Champions — have been tussling with Braun Strowman. Miz has been downplaying the legacy and importance of the Shield, and all three men need backup. It just makes sense!

Last week’s episode of Raw ended with the three men nodding in silence at one another in the locker room, but it wasn’t an official reunion. Not yet. On Monday night, the Miz opened the show by presenting “Mizzy” awards to his friends, and running down Reigns yet again. Reigns finally came out on the ramp, and the Miz said he wasn’t afraid of the rumors of the Shield getting back together. That’s when Reigns broke the news that these weren’t rumors. This was reality. And then the Shield got back together.