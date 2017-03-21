Shinsuke Nakamura Is Still Booked For NXT After WrestleMania

WWE Network

It’s been almost exactly one year since Shinsuke Nakamura made his NXT debut, and so it’s been almost exactly one year that fans have been clamoring for him to make his move to the main WWE roster. For months, Triple H and others have been saying his main roster call-up is a matter of if, not when, and that he’s right on the verge of making the leap.

So when the initial marketing images came out last week for NXT’s tour of the United Kingdom in June, and Nakamura’s face was nowhere to be found on the posters, fans took this as a clue that Nakamura was definitely, for-certain, going to make his debut on the main roster after WrestleMania, possibly as soon as Raw the night after.

Now, that could — and likely will — probably still happen, but there’s a new wrinkle to all of this. Namely, that Nakamura now IS booked on that U.K. tour, so he’ll be working at least some NXT dates into June.

There are a million ways to read into this. Maybe the advance ticket sales for those U.K. shows weren’t doing as well as they had hoped, so they felt they needed to add Nakamura for more star power. Maybe the guy’s going to pull double duty for a while as NXT casts about for a new top babyface.

Regardless of the reason, there’s no need to freak out about this. Nakamura can be on the main roster and work an NXT tour of the U.K. Get you a man who can do both.