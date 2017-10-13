WWE.com

Earlier this week, WWE announced that they were pairing with Reebok and Foot Locker to pay tribute to Hispanic Heritage Month with new capsule collection including Eddie Guerrero and Sin Cara shirts and shoes. We even managed to talk to Sin Cara himself about the line, the incredible amount of input he had in creating it, and how his character has come full circle to become an ambassador of Mexican lucha libre

Here’s the thing about talking to Sin Cara on the phone: you’ve got to trust the people who set up the call. It’s not like we hear Sin Cara talk a lot, and hell, I’ve seen Sin Cara fight Sin Cara, so all bets are off.

With Spandex: The first thing we need to talk about is the Latino Heat Heritage Gear, which is dope. I saw the shirts and I saw the shoes. Can you tell me a little bit about that and how you got involved, and maybe how much input you had in it?

Sin Cara: Yeah, I was able to have a lot of input, which is awesome, you know, the Footlocker and Reebok and the people behind this, WWE, also gave me a little bit of leeway in helping out and trying to get the idea together. So, it was fun to be able to work with them, and trying to get these ideas together, and watching it come to life, it’s been awesome. As you all know, October 13 is going to be the release date for the Eddie Guerrero tribute T-shirts, and then too for the Sin Cara, and then the sneakers, the Sin Cara sneakers are also going to be on the market on the 13th, so I’m very excited about that.

I’m blessed to be able to have the opportunity to work with amazing people that want to do all of these things to get to the public, and it’s fun to be able to see all of this come to life, like I was saying. Especially for me, because I come from a place where I used to watch Eddie Guerrero wrestle as a little kid. You know I grew up in El Paso-Juárez, where he was born, also, so I feel very connected in a way.