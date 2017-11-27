Alex Riley Beat Out Two WWE Superstars For His Role In ‘GLOW’

Alex Riley was released from WWE in 2016, and looked to make a transition into the world of acting. He managed to land a small role as Steel Horse in the first season of the universally-acclaimed Netflix show GLOW, which ended up being more high-profile than anything he did during his entire run in WWE.

We talked to Riley at the GLOW premiere and he was extremely thankful for the role, and understood what a big break it was. But what we didn’t know was that there were some other wrestlers up for the role before Riley landed it. Not just other wrestlers, but WWE Superstars with plenty of acting experience under their own belts.

On Chris Jericho’s latest podcast, he talked to the “Beatdown Biddies” themselves, Kimmy Gatewood and Rebekka Johnson, who were real-life best friends who somehow managed to get cast on GLOW as best friends. Also along for the ride on the GLOW-themed episode was Chavo Guerrero, who trained the actresses for the show.

