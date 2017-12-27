Hulu

The Wrestling Episode is our cleverly-named feature wherein we watch non-wrestling shows with wrestling episodes and try to figure out what the hell's going on in them. You'd be surprised how many there are. You can watch the episode on Hulu here.

I’ve Never Heard Of Step By Step. What Is It?

The Brady Bunch if you ran it through a TGIF filter and set it in Wisconsin in the ’90s.

The premise of the show is that a man named Brady Patrick Duffy met a lovely lady Suzanne Summers on vacation, fell in love with her, and got married. But wait just a minute, folks: Duffy is busy with three boys of his own has three children. And OH MY MEDICATION, Sommers is ALSO raising three very lovely girls three children. Her family is smart and uptight. His family is slovenly mid-westerners! How will they work THIS out??

Uh, So It’s The Brady Bunch

Yeah, except their Cousin Oliver is a stupid teen who lives in a van in their driveway and combines Joey Lawrence’s signature “whoa” with 50 additional instances of Joey Lawrence saying “whoa.” He’s also a scab Jean-Claude Van Damme.

And There’s A Wrestling Episode?

Yes. Well, there’s an episode about what someone who’s never seen professional wrestling thinks “wrestling” is.