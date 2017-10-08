Stephanie McMahon Claims 40 Percent Of WWE’s Audience Is Women

WWE Network

WWE’s “Women’s Revolution” is more than just an easily-digestible buzzword to describe WWE’s transition from hair-pulling, face-slapping Divas to impressive in-ring competition. While the term is a little dismissive to some of the fantastic female wrestlers that graced WWE television prior to whatever specific date you want to claim the revolution started, it’s hard to argue that WWE’s women’s division isn’t the best its ever been.

It’s unclear how much the success of the women’s division has affected WWE’s audience demographic, but Stephanie McMahon made some pretty surprising claims in her appearance on Lorraine, a talk show you may not have heard of before, that airs every weekday on ITV at 8:30 AM.

McMahon claims that 40 percent of WWE’s audience is women, and while that isn’t unbelievable, it is kind of surprising. The live audience isn’t necessarily indicative of the people viewing at home, but you probably wouldn’t guess that 40 percent of WWE’s audience is women if you’re just going by what you see on TV every week.

Stephanie would also go on to reveal that WWE is the second-most viewed YouTube channel in the world, which is an impressive feat when you consider the fact that pretty much every entity has a YouTube channel these days. WWE out-views the NBA, NFL, MLB, NHL, and ESPN, to name a few.