‘Stone Cold’ Steve Austin Thanked The Internet For All Its Glorious 3/16 Tweets

03.17.17 29 mins ago

If you were on the internet at all on Thursday, you might have been aware of a preponderance of “Stone Cold” Steve Austin tweets, GIFs, Facebook posts, Snapchat snaps, Tout tunts, Woozle wozzles, Jib-Jabs, and Jub-Jubs. That’s because Thursday was March 16, and so it was 3:16 Day, because things can’t ever just be dates in 2017.

Here’s just a smattering of the 3:16 Day pictures, GIFs and tweets that went out from WWE personalities new and old, and pro wrestlers you probably already know and love and/or hate for either real or character reasons. And also a couple of fans. (And also CFO$.)

