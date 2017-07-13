Steve Austin Offered Some Valuable Advice For Roman Reigns And Big Cass

07.13.17 2 hours ago

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling and also a guy that made wrestling podcasts cool. Austin’s “Steve Austin Show” podcast on Podcast One features interviews from time to time, but I find the most interesting shows are when he really breaks down the weekly shows, or dissects was is and isn’t working with certain characters.

On a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold talked about a popular subject among wrestling fans — whether Roman Reigns is a face or a heel. Here are some of Austin’s comments. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes:

“I think he [has] got a great physique, a good looking guy, a pretty damn good worker. Storylines have been kind of on and off, hot/cold. Roman Reigns in and of himself, I think he has ‘star’ written all over him. He has still got to find his way. He still has to climb his way up the ladder. He’s built to take the road. He’s always in shape. He doesn’t get gassed out in his matches. There’s a lot to like about the guy, so when they came out as The Shield, those three guys, him, Seth [Rollins], and Dean Ambrose, when they came out as The Shield, they were really hot as heels. And all of a sudden, they split them up. And Roman, I don’t know, came out of that… All of those guys had to find their way and Vince [McMahon] kind of picked him to be the babyface and because of the response he was getting when he hit the ring. He really draws your attention. If they get his storylines straightened out, I think the kid’s going to be fine. I just think they need to keep running him like they’re running him. He’s doing [well] in the ring. I loved his matches with AJ.”

