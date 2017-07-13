Youtube

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin is one of the biggest stars in the history of wrestling and also a guy that made wrestling podcasts cool. Austin’s “Steve Austin Show” podcast on Podcast One features interviews from time to time, but I find the most interesting shows are when he really breaks down the weekly shows, or dissects was is and isn’t working with certain characters.

On a recent episode of the Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold talked about a popular subject among wrestling fans — whether Roman Reigns is a face or a heel. Here are some of Austin’s comments. Thanks to WrestlingInc for the quotes: