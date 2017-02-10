Stokely Hathaway Sounds Off On Being EVOLVE’s Loudmouth Mastermind

With Spandex

As detailed in our interview with ACH, the landscape at EVOLVE is beginning to showcase exciting new talent. But one of the more familiar faces is Stokely Hathaway, manager to current EVOLVE Champion Timothy Thatcher. In addition to managing Thatcher, he can also be found in places like Chikara, where he currently owns the legal rights to the name “Chuck Taylor,” much to the chagrin of the actual Chuck Taylor. (It’s a long story, but most things in Chikara are.) So, what does it take in today’s wrestling world to be a manager with champion clientele? We caught up with him right before EVOLVE 77 in San Antonio to find out.

How long have you been with EVOLVE, and how have you seen it grow and change?

I started on April 1, 2016 … WrestleMania weekend. It was a phenomenal weekend to start. I came in and declared that T.J. Perkins was the future of the WWE cruiserweight division, and of course, I was right! I was able to see that through. This company has changed with all the different talent moving on to WWE, but now, at this moment, it’s a time for everyone to step up and take advantage of that, the same way that Drew Gulak, T.J. Perkins, and Tony Nese have. Now it’s someone else’s turn to step up and become the face of EVOLVE. It’s a pretty cool time to be in this company.

Let’s talk about EVOLVE as a platform for progression. There’s an alliance of sorts between EVOLVE and WWE, so do the wrestlers here feel like there’s a clear path of progression from one level to the next? Or is it more of a “Work hard and eventually you’ll be noticed” mentality?

I can only speak for myself. Regardless of the WWE relationship, being a part of EVOLVE is a phenomenal thing. The way [head booker] Gabe Sapolsky runs this company, there’s a lot of creativity. There’s a lot of flexibility, everyone is allowed to shine, allowed to show their real selves. So if you take that and the possibility of someone higher up in WWE seeing what you do, that’s great. We all love it. But EVOLVE is our home, and we’re allowed to hone our craft here. For most of us, that’s what’s important.