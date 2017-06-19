Steve Austin Had Some Serious Praise For The Microphone Skills Of One WWE Superstar

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
06.19.17

YouTube

“Stone Cold” Steve Austin knows a thing or two about being charismatic and running your mouth. He arguably did both better than anyone else in pro wrestling history. Austin and many other veterans have for years now been decrying what they feel are the overly-scripted promos that have littered the WWE landscape ever since the Ruthless Aggression Era.

That’s why it may come as a surprise to you that one of Austin’s favorite people on the stick right now is none other than the most hype-making man himself, Mojo Rawley.

On a recent episode of his Unleashed podcast, Austin took a moment to sing the praises of Rawley, who has been making the most of his scant television time over on Smackdown Live.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSMOJO RAWLEYSTONE COLD STEVE AUSTINWWE

Soundtrack Of Summer 2017

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

Are Phoenix The Greatest Rock Band In America Right Now?

06.16.17 3 days ago 10 Comments
2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

2 Chainz New Album ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap’ Is A Triumphant Trap Anthem Haven

06.15.17 4 days ago
On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

On ‘CTRL,’ SZA Finds Strength In Recklessness And Blunt Honesty

06.15.17 4 days ago
Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

Queens Of The Stone Age’s Strutting ‘The Way You Used To Do’ Sounds Nothing Like Their Past

06.15.17 4 days ago 6 Comments
Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

Little Wings’ Kyle Field Is Back With More Absurdist Folk With The Super Group Be Gulls

06.13.17 6 days ago
Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

Charly Bliss’ ‘Westermarck’ Sounds And Looks Like Summer Camp

06.13.17 6 days ago 4 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP