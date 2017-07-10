Stone Cold Steve Austin Wishes WCW Was Still Around, And So Do We

On a recent episode of The Steve Austin Show, Stone Cold Steve Austin spoke about the importance of competition in wrestling, and how much better he feels current WWE would be if there was a legitimate contender nipping at their heels.
From the show:
”First of all, I think competition is paramount. I wish there was another WCW around. It was so fun back in the Monday Night Wars, to go head-to-head with those guys. They were pulling out everything but the kitchen sink. We were doing the same, and they kicked our ass in the ratings for about two years. Then, we turned the tables on them. The product was at its absolute best or was at least striving to be from a writing and performance standpoint and from a storytelling standpoint.
So competition is key. WWE is the holy grail. It is the major leagues. It always has been. And WCW put up a valid fight back in the day. Back in the day, I was in WCW fighting WWF! So competition is king. I wish there was another federation for WWE.”
You might not have been able to tell by the thousands of words we write about a 20-year old show every week, but With Spandex is a very pro-WCW establishment. We wish it was still around for a lot of reasons, but anything that could light a fire under WWE’s ass and make them less complacent and sure of themselves all the time would be appreciated.
Here’s a little classic WCW Stunning Steve for you.
You’ve got GFW.
This is a winner for funniest comment of the day.
from how you write about the real WCW in the 90’s, and all how you bash the stuff that was super over at that time and bashing continually on shit and how bad it all was and came to be, yea…i can really tell that you guys wish WCW was back. Despite you just now had NJPW have a U.S. based television show just a week ago basically, and had your WCW like chance of a promotion in TNA that fans could have simply tuned in just for the sake of tuning in and showing up to give them money in order for them to make profits to actually do more things for the company in exposure and take more risks in trying productions and product, could have had them give a more chance of a competition with WWE to make things actually get interesting and perhaps make WWE try harder but no. If WCW were to show up now, it still get the same treatment as all the rest.
It’s because he’s a hipster.
Sorry but there’s a flaw here: I give TNA/Impact/GFW a chance a couple times a year — most recently Slammiversary, and every time I do I am reminded why I don’t watch it. The only thing I have ever enjoyed from that promotion over the past many years, was the Broken Matt Hardy storyline. And I give far more credit to the Hardys than I do TNA/GFW for that.