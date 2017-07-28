Somebody At Tapout Can’t Tell Japanese WWE Wrestlers Apart

YouTube

Hello! How’s everyone doing on this fine Friday? Good, good. Good to hear. It seems like a lot of people are talking about Shinsuke Nakamura these days. AJ Styles wants to fight the guy at WrestleMania. Steve Austin and Jim Ross think WWE could be utilizing him better. Heck, he’s getting a match for a chance to fight for the WWE Championship at SummerSlam. He’s the hot guy right now, and everyone wants a piece of him.

On the other side of the coin is Akira Tozawa, who is doing well enough with television time on both Raw and 205 Live, and people seem to like him well enough, but he’s not exactly setting the world on fire via his prolonged feud with Ariya Daivari. Anyway, here is a nice picture of Akira Tozawa from Tapout’s Instagram account!