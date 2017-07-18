The UnTold Story Of WCW's Glacier

Taya Valkyrie Has Left AAA After Being Screwed Out Of Her Title

Senior Editor, Sports
07.18.17

YouTube

Well, this is certainly crummy. It looks like we might finally have a Montreal Screwjob for a whole new generation, courtesy of Lucha Underground’s parent promotion, AAA. They recently stripped Taya Valkyrie — perhaps best known to American fans for being part of Lucha Underground’s Worldwide Underground faction — of her Reina de Reinas championship, the top women’s championship in the promotion, under highly dubious circumstances.

The title has since been won by Sexy Star, who has made her sudden return to AAA after retiring from lucha libre to start a boxing career. But Taya is not pleased with the situation, and for very good reason.

Around The Web

TAGSAAALUCHA LIBRESEXY STARTAYATAYA VALKYRIE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

Your Guide To The Absolute Best Burgers In America

07.18.17 2 hours ago 8 Comments
A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

A Guide For Traveling To ‘Game Of Thrones’ Season Seven Filming Locations

07.17.17 1 day ago
The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

The New Summer Ice Cream Flavors You Should Make Freezer Space For

07.17.17 1 day ago 9 Comments
The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

The Best Ice Cream Truck Treats, Power Ranked

07.16.17 2 days ago 35 Comments
Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

Summer Is Halfway Over! Time To Hit Up The Nation’s Lesser-Known Natural Wonders

07.14.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

Great Craft Beers That Won’t Get The ‘Independent Craft’ Label

07.13.17 5 days ago 11 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP