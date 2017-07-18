Taya Valkyrie Has Left AAA After Being Screwed Out Of Her Title

YouTube

Well, this is certainly crummy. It looks like we might finally have a Montreal Screwjob for a whole new generation, courtesy of Lucha Underground’s parent promotion, AAA. They recently stripped Taya Valkyrie — perhaps best known to American fans for being part of Lucha Underground’s Worldwide Underground faction — of her Reina de Reinas championship, the top women’s championship in the promotion, under highly dubious circumstances.

The title has since been won by Sexy Star, who has made her sudden return to AAA after retiring from lucha libre to start a boxing career. But Taya is not pleased with the situation, and for very good reason.

Laugh my fucking ass offf……..: omg 🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂🤣😂 — Taya – Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

Back stabbed to the fullest….again…. not surprised — Taya – Kira Forster (@TheTayaValkyrie) July 17, 2017

.@Sexydulceg corona su REGRESO A CASA y es la NUEVA Reina de Reinas AAA#AAAenMonterrey pic.twitter.com/qEkeJPiWYS — Lucha Libre AAA (@luchalibreaaa) July 17, 2017