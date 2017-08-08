‘The Million Dollar Man’ Ted DiBiase Is Getting His Own Theatrical Documentary

08.08.17

The iconic laugh. The gold lapels. The Million Dollar Championship. Pretty much everything about Ted DiBiase was memorable. “The Million Dollar Man” pretty much defined the childhoods of a whole lot of pro wrestling fans. And I suppose Virgil, by contrast, defined the adulthood of many fans. I guess this is growing up.

With Ric Flair and Andre the Giant both getting high-profile documentaries at some point in the near future, it sure seems like the time is ripe for a slew of prestige docs about iconic pro wrestlers. And hey, wouldn’t you know it: DiBiase is getting the documentary treatment as well. And you can even go watch it in movie theaters, like a real movie! This is exciting, because I haven’t seen a pro wrestling documentary in a movie theater since Beyond the Mat. (The Wrestler doesn’t count, right?)

