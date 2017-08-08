The iconic laugh. The gold lapels. The Million Dollar Championship. Pretty much everything about Ted DiBiase was memorable. “The Million Dollar Man” pretty much defined the childhoods of a whole lot of pro wrestling fans. And I suppose Virgil, by contrast, defined the adulthood of many fans. I guess this is growing up.

With Ric Flair and Andre the Giant both getting high-profile documentaries at some point in the near future, it sure seems like the time is ripe for a slew of prestige docs about iconic pro wrestlers. And hey, wouldn’t you know it: DiBiase is getting the documentary treatment as well. And you can even go watch it in movie theaters, like a real movie! This is exciting, because I haven’t seen a pro wrestling documentary in a movie theater since Beyond the Mat. (The Wrestler doesn’t count, right?)