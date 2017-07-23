Pop TV

Hello, and welcome to weekly Impact Wrestling coverage on With Spandex. And also welcome to me, LaToya Ferguson, your recapper and friend.

Now for some good housekeeping: You can follow me on Twitter here (and see why my recap ended up late), With Spandex here, and Uproxx here. And don’t forget to watch Impact on Pop at 8 pm on Thursdays so you can read these pieces and share them with the online world. Also, just as a general PSA: If you have any pets, please be good to them and give them the love and attention that they deserve. But if you can’t, then please do the right thing in providing them with a family who can. Don’t be perro — love your perro.

Previously: Things got weird with Alberto El Patron. But we’re moving on now.

ACE: Intergalactic, Planetary

Share This Video Facebook Twitter EMAIL

“I am Drago. I am from an intergalactic universe. From another world.”

Oh. Okay. I guess we’re just doing the damn thing then.

If you’ve watched Lucha Underground — which I believe is possibly a prerequisite for being a card-carrying With Spandex reader — then you know Drago is actually the coolest wrestler. I’ll even admit it: Of all the Lucha Underground wrestlers I wasn’t familiar with before the show, Drago was always the one that most impressed me. That includes the other Lucha Underground wrestler who gets a focus in the X Division this episode. Everything about his presentation and backstory hooked me, which honestly means a lot when you think about it. Professional wrestling is an artform that requires some form of suspension of disbelief, and Lucha Underground — as well as the Drago character — truly pushes that suspension even more. That Impact is willing to test those waters with such a character is a pretty bold choice, and it presumably means they also see just how cool Drago is.

Yes, Drago getting his otherworldly backstory immediately pretty much guarantees he’ll show up in a Joseph Park joint sooner rather than later, but that’s alright because even with that, he’s still a badass. He’s not just some guy who likes dragons — he is dragon. I know I’m gushing, but I really just love Drago.

As for his Super X Cup match against Sammy Guevara, this is what I’m talking about when I bring up the “show, don’t tell” aspect of the fast-paced X Division. Commentary definitely latched onto the idea of Drago and Sammy’s action being too quick to call, but at the same time, their match actually was at a more blink and you might miss it pace than ACH versus Andrew Everett from last week’s show.

I’ll admit, there are some pacing and chemistry issues, and that brings me to the Sammy Guevara side of things. Before this match, I’d only had the chance to see Sammy Guevara wrestle once before this — in-person, at PWG — and based on both experiences, I’d say his work is (currently) at that “Can Do Cool Moves But What Else?” place. He has his moments of something more, for sure — his “I’m crazy” motion before he flips to the outside, his absolutely perfect death sell of Drago’s finisher, and the fact that his face regularly switches between 50 shades of punchable and 50 shades of twink — but I’ve found him mostly lacking. Especially when you consider just how great a lot of “flippy” guys on the scene right now actually are. But again, I’ve only seen two of his matches, which is why I’m open to any Sammy Guevara matches any of you want to suggest I check out. I already professed my love for Drago, so if you feel the same about Sammy, please let me know.

ACE: Genuine Human Compassion (Week 2)

Impact has apparently been doing this for six years in a row, and this is the first time we’re hearing about it. I know we all joke about WWE’s hypocritical philanthropy, but perhaps the most “LOLTNA” thing of all is that they didn’t think of telling their audience how much good work it did until now. It’s obviously more selfless to just do good in silence, but Impact is a company and a brand, not a person. “Selfless” isn’t a key phrase in that case, now is it?

EH: Read The Damn Room

“Sutter and Allie’ll do anything for a free lunch.”

This is what Josh says in response to Pope talking about the Impact wrestlers who went to Camp Boggy Creek. No. Not the time.