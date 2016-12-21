Hey, Blue Team!

We’re on the Road to Smackdown Live Wild Card Finals, and this week’s Smackdown Live was the go-home show. For reasons beyond my comprehension, next week’s Smackdown Live has turned into some kind of super show. It has a name and everything. The name doesn’t make any sense, but it has one nonetheless.

I guess the writers have gotten so used to there being a pay-per-view every two weeks that they felt like they had to throw one more Smackdown super-card in before the Royal Rumble. So this week’s episode of Smackdown Live ends up kind of just existing to keep the storylines going until we get to next week, even though it features no less than two championship matches; the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. But in those two matches, the fact that they’re for the belt seems superfluous because we know they’re not going to change hands. After all, this isn’t Wild Card Finals. This is just some episode of Smackdown we have to get passed to get there.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for December 20th, 2016.