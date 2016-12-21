Hey, Blue Team!
We’re on the Road to Smackdown Live Wild Card Finals, and this week’s Smackdown Live was the go-home show. For reasons beyond my comprehension, next week’s Smackdown Live has turned into some kind of super show. It has a name and everything. The name doesn’t make any sense, but it has one nonetheless.
I guess the writers have gotten so used to there being a pay-per-view every two weeks that they felt like they had to throw one more Smackdown super-card in before the Royal Rumble. So this week’s episode of Smackdown Live ends up kind of just existing to keep the storylines going until we get to next week, even though it features no less than two championship matches; the Intercontinental and WWE Championships. But in those two matches, the fact that they’re for the belt seems superfluous because we know they’re not going to change hands. After all, this isn’t Wild Card Finals. This is just some episode of Smackdown we have to get passed to get there.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for December 20th, 2016.
Props to Becky for completely changing her style as La Luchadora until she surprised Alexa with a Disarm-her
Seeing how dynamic Becky can be has me excited for the state of the women’s division going foward. Get Asuka up here STAT
I was going to say the same thing. If I didn’t watch SDL on time lapse but look at Facebook to have that ruined for me, I might’ve been a little tricked by it.
Most adults with a fully functioning brain probably figured out with was Becky under that mask but it didn’t make her working a lucha style any less entertaining and it sure as hell didn’t take away from that massive pop she got for locking in the disarmer. It also kayfabe justified Alexa losing a non-title match to her opponent because she clearly came in thinking she was working a jobber. Great segment.
I loved that Becky worked that different style as La Luchadora. It’s the attention to little things like that which make a good show into a great one.
Between that and the OLE! after every move, I don’t understand not loving the segment tbh.
A lot more “worsts” here than I’d thought
Yeah, I wonder if it wouldn’t help if Stroud and Donaldson swapped B&W duties for a week. Not that it’s their job to just write glowing reviews or anything, but I imagine having a professional obligation to review a show could burn you out on it, and Donaldson in particular seems much more down on a lot of stuff on SDL that myself and a large portion of the IWC feel a lot more positively about.
And how are you “oddly” excited for next week’s SD? There’s 3 title matches plus Cena’s back. It’s perfectly acceptable to get hype for it
Isn’t it 4 title matches?
-Styles/Ziggs/Corbin
-Miz/Ambrose
-Bliss/Lynch
-Tag team 4-way
Agreed, SD was great. Maybe he was reviewing it with a foul demeanor. He should have to write up B&W of Raw as punishment.
Yeah, next week is stacked.
We’re all pretty much thinking none of them are going to change hands, but now that all four titles are on the line, I don’t know. One might just switch. If it’s anything, I think it would be the womens title. Becky powers up to avenge her loss of the title in a tables match, forcing Bliss to get nastier to try and get the title back. The Intercontinental title’s another possibility.
Donaldson should be put on probation: reviewing TNA’s future shows. Or is that hard labor?
It was Cruel and Unusual Punishment at one point.
The fact this site hasn’t had anything on Tag Team Apocalypto is very disappointing.
And I’m officially hype everyone. Zubaz are in the mail
Mojo really didn’t like it when Ryder’s first love came around causing trouble.
They really went all Superman with the return of Cena music.Now I know why Neville no longer has his cape.
Ha! I didn’t even think of that. He was being weirdly aggressive toward him. That must have been it.
Neville’s is a cloak, not a cape. The difference is the hood, as Mr. Aries will probably tell you. And Neville did have the cloak on for his 205 intro.
These are the most relentlessly negative reviews of any wrestling show. Nattie gave the best promo of her life and reasonably explained that she felt like the Bellas took her spot. Just because jealousy angles have been overused and done badly in the past doesn’t mean they have no business being tried again. Especially by a show that has earned the benefit of the doubt in most fans’ eyes. And speaking of benefit of the doubt, how can one “worst” Carmella & Elllsworth based on an assumption that it’s not going to be good. No one has any idea where it’s going yet. We have ideas based on years of watching, but we don’t know. To be down on it before it’s even a real thing is just being a drag.
Plus, if anyone has a reason in kayfabe to be jealous of Nikki Bella, it’s Nattie. She was FIRE, and this is coming from someone who’s least favorite wrestler in the world is Natalya.
I also wanna give a +1 to Nikki’s reaction. She didn’t make shocked faces, she didn’t start fake crying or doing stupid things, she stood there with a look in her eyes saying “yeah, I know, I know”. It’s like she didn’t WANT to believe it, even though every sign pointed to her. Good stuff.
Outside of Natalya sometimes sounding like she wanted to make out with Nikki with how she complimented how pretty she was, that was pitch perfect.
The thing about a lot of wrestling storylines is that they’re inherently soap opera-y by nature. Nattie being upset about the Bellas stealing her thunder is just a basic plot for a non-title feud.
I can understand giving that Carmella/Ellsworth segment because, you know, history but the rest of them were ridiculous. The failure to mention this weeks Talking Smack was damn near criminal. I implore everyone who has access to the network to give it a look because it’s some of the best output WWE has produced in a long yime.
Came here for @Dave M J’s acquiescing of Nattie’s new heat, did not leave disappointed. But I will say Nikki was THIS CLOSE to corpsing when Nattie mentioned her cat. Check that part out again, she just barely saved it with a lip curl. Still great though.
So is it Carmsworth, or Ellsmella?
My issue with the Nattie “reveal” is that it was needlessly complicated. Nattie wanted to be in the Survivor Series match desperately. The pre-show attack was the means to an end. We didn’t need a month of buildup to get us there; just pull the trigger the next week and be done with it. I’m not against jealousy angles because jealousy is a part of the human condition. But it’s superfluous here.
@cyniclone Maybe they spaced it out over an extra week or two, but it doesn’t seem complicated.
Nattie wanted to be in Survivor Series, but lost the match to Nikki. Nattie attacked Nikki to get into Survivor Series, but denied it was her because she still wanted to be cheered by the fans and looked up to by the rest of the roster.
She spends the last few weeks denying it and trying to pin it on Carmella because she thinks she still has a shot at being the role model and getting the cheers.
Last night was Nattie dropping the charade and embracing her inner heel.
At least that’s how I see it.
I don’t have cable anymore so I just ended up watching Talking Smack. Not mincing words, Nattie was atrocious on there. Did you know she was a Hart?
Logistically, the reason the angle stretched out is because Naomi hurt her ankle leaving an odd-girl out for a month or so, see also Big E succumbing to ‘ring post-itis’ conveniently a week after taking the worst ever of his suicide dives straight on his neck. They write around the injuries sometimes, and this gave a logical progression to go from Carm to Nattie, keeping all three involved.
Renee actually is an actress…she got her start acting and doing improv in Toronto before getting hired as a sportscaster.
Also La Luchadora is my new favorite – agreed on the props for Becky wrestling in a lucha style.
How did no one on the announce team mention Ryan Phillippe’s classic Raw appearance as sidekick to the Great Khaluber?
Jesus, can we swap this guy out with Brandon? Smackdown has been on an absolute tear as of late and it’s frustrating seeing the good work they’re doing be buried by some hack. “Best and Worst” is one of the primary reasons I got back into pro-wrestling and the idea of folks in a similar position to myself could potentially be turned off because of some lazy writing breaks my heart.
Seriously though, if you hate the product that much (which seems to be the case here) maybe see if you can’t find something else to review?
The only “worst” for this episode should have been for David Otunga. I guess he’s supposed to be a face commentator, but he is so insufferable and aggressive towards Styles and Miz in a heelish way. Even JBL has become more tolerable, but please someone fire Otunga out of a canon and into the sun. I really thought AJ was gonna turn and blast Otunga with a chair after laying out Dolph and Corbin.
Yeah, JBL has been doing surprisingly stellar work since he got paired with Mauro. Otunga is still hot garbage though, except for when he’s being relentlessly skewered by the talent.
While I agree, he won me back with “he’s punchin above his weight class if you ask me” on the Ellsmella clip. That was a shoot popski.
I see by the comments above me that I’m just piling on, but I couldn’t disagree with the “Worsts” here anymore. If you didn’t have fun from start to finish watching Smackdown then I’m not sure wrestling is for you.
I think there’s too many jumping to conclusions talking points in this column. Assuming that the Renee, Carmella/ Ellsworth, and Nattie/ Nikki stories will all end up being bad is silly. Taken for only what we’ve seen through this episode, Renee is nowhere near becoming a full-time in-ring person and given her role on Talking Smack could very well just interact with Miz there, Carmella and Ellsworth are lower-card fun that have both been a delight in recent weeks, and Nattie cut the promo of her freaking life on Nikki.
Also, anything that worsts Becky Lynch in a luchadora outfit, busting out moves she’s never used before to sow doubt as to her identity, and then freaking the F out when she wins is using a logic that’s beyond me. And when all of her antics give us yet another great Alexa-Bliss-Reaction gif, that’s the best of the best for me.
The only thing I will agree with from this column is the shot at commentary. JBL, Mauro, and Otunga are a brutal group and are actively hurting the show at times.
Yeah, commentary is such big ol’ woof the team is starting to grow fur. I can handle Mauro fine, even if he can get annoying and make a bunch of dumb, unneeded references; I’ve said it before, but at least the guy acts like he’s totally into the product and as silly as some of his exclamations are it doesn’t sound as manufactured as some others. But JBL is JBL and Otunga is just not growing into the role like I’d hoped. I tried to give him time and the benefit of the doubt, but it just doesn’t seem to be working.
I wish Graves worked Smackdown. Just make it a two man booth with him and Mauro and, I dunno, punt one of the others to Raw. I’d say you can keep Tom Phillips but I don’t even remember he’s there half the time.
If Mauro worked with someone who took the job seriously, like Graves as you mentioned, he probably wouldn’t bother me nearly as much. But when his goofy pop-culture references are combined with JBL’s mindless yelling and Otunga’s whatever, the whole thing just feels like amateur hour.
And poor Tom Phillips, I have no idea what they’re thinking with putting him there.
I get that Mauro can be a bit annoying with some of his puns and metaphors, but I love his energy and the fact that he will actually call out moves. Even though Cole has been at it for years, it seems like he still has no clue what the moves are called. Ranalo gives the show more credibility towards being “sport.”
I don’t think it is, but I kinda hope Mauro constantly messing up Curt Hawkins’ name is a riff on his thing of never knowing who he’s talking to/what city he’s in.
my boy apollo crews busted his ass for 10 mins, he dont deserve this
2016 was a Breakout year though!…..sigh….Here’s to better things for him in 2017!
Last night we were jokingly suggesting he become a perhaps reluctant member of the Hype Stable (Ryder, Rawley, Hawkins, Crewes). Seriously though, maybe he needs to play off of someone else in a tag team, as he doesn’t seem to be any less bland as a singles competitor lately. He seems to have so much more potential than just being a jobber.
Nattie’s promo was so damn good. So damn good. Nikki’a reaction was good too, and it’s little things like that that make me like her more than Brie. Brie would’ve been blubbering like a baby (ironic) and everything. At least Nikki stood there and took everything seriously.
Also I’m oddly hyped (even though it won’t happen next week at all) for Baron Corbin, WWE World Champion.
Nattie: “It was me, Bella! It was me all along!”
JR, somewhere: “Ahh….bitch?!
I liked this episode a lot, but that Renee thing.
Renee: “HEY WHY ARE YOU OBSESSED WITH DEAN AMBROSE”
Miz: “What? I had one segment with him last week. Aren’t you here to talk about the title match I just had? Why are YOU obsessed with him? You’re bangin him.”
Renee: “HOW DARE YOU MENTION THAT I AM IN A CONSENSUAL RELATIONSHIP WITH ANOTHER HUMAN”
This is gonna be the worst.
The rub is that he brought up that she was in a relationship with Dean as a way to weasel his way out of a real response to her question and was derogatory as hell about it, as if she was biased to ask him about it. That’s what pissed her off.
Isn’t she, though? Not to mention she’s asking why he’s obsessed with Dean Ambrose, whose self-proclaimed best quality is his obsession with stalking people and ruining their lives. Maybe it would have made sense if they’d developed it at all, but they’ve moved so quickly I was wondering the same thing Miz was.
I imagine she’s just gonna be used to negate Maryse in the seemingly upcoming Miz/Ambrose feud. It should be fine
Miz saying that had nothing to do with anything, and the way it was said was very rude.
Heels actually being heels. What sorcery is this?
The announcers. My god the announcers. I think Otunga is the root cause, if it was just Mauro doing play by play with JBL on color it might work. Mauro seems more like a 2 man booth guy, anyway. But right now it couldn’t be more at odds with the rest of SD. It’s been such a great show that the awful, horrendous announcing stands out even more.
I would like to also mention how I don’t hate Justin as a person but absolutely cannot stand his writing on this column.
This column is poop.
Overall taken on its own this was a very good show, everything was off and poppin from the beginning. Compared to the pace of Raw it was absolutely stellar.
AJ ANNIHILATING Ellsworth was great. He got beat by a KENTA Rush. AJ didn’t even need to build meter.
Smackdown is a land of miracles because I was in to the idea of Ziggler vs Styles, and then ALSO into Styles vs Corbin. Then they just gave us all three! Considering how brutally overpowered he is I’m surprised it’s taken him this long to get to the main event scene. And Corbin has been in the gym and it shows…which only makes him scarier.
Miz vs Apollo was solid as expected. Just hoping they’ll give Crews some good character work soon.
I’ve spoken on Renee and Miz, but let’s be simple here. The Miz ALWAYS deserves to get slapped. There was fair reason for her to slap him for just existing.
The Nikki-Carmella-Nattie segment was performed so well that the jealousy angle was secondary concern. Nikki is getting better at her reactions if only ever so slightly.
Carmella is in a groove now and I’m enjoying her work. Not entirely certain where the skipping to the ring thing fits in for her. Like with AJ (Lee-Mendez-Brooks-Whatever) it was something that was exemplative of her personality, that she was a happy fun girl when she was face AJ, and that she was a psychopathic woman child who didn’t understand or care about mature behavior as Heel AJ (WWE’s First Harley Quinn). At the same time it would make sense for Alexa’s face version, but not her heel version who doesn’t like fun.
Natalya was gold last night. Firing on all cylinders. As mentioned above she has the most reason to be jealous, but I think there are more moving parts there. It’s about expectation. “I’m Natalya Neidhart!” Nattie comes from wrestling royalty, and when she got here she expected to be the second coming of the Hart Foundation, she expected to be just as much of a top star as Uncle Bret. She has the pedigree, a lifetime of work, and all the hope in the world, and when she gets here, she spends most of her time putting over and playing second fiddle to a bunch of swimsuit models. Then when the Women’s Revolution hits and the expectation that in ring work is going to be the determiner of success, she is still overlooked. So she’s PISSED that she who has been molded for this her entire life, no second job looked for, is being bypassed for a vapid wanna-be reality star. The heel unawareness is also there since she is also pissed that she didn’t get her own reality show spinoff. It’s some of the best stuff they’ve ever given her to work with and it builds off the continuity of her character.
And CarmellSworth? I want to see where this is going.
I’ll say it again, Harper needs a raise everytime he does something so beautiful as that powerbomb. It’s artistry.
I also appreciated that since Renee slapped him Miz decided he was just gonna lay out Dean for the hell of it.
Becky was fantastic as La Luchadora. Using different moves, wrestling a different style. It was nice throughout…and uhh, I would say it takes a lot of guts to wait a blue spandex body suit with red granny panties, but with her body I guess it doesn’t.
I was hoping for a best and worst of Tribute to the Troops just to see how Justin reacted to Fluffy dashing his praise.
Ryan was a surprisingly good guest star, but not having any pretension of actually watching the product, he was just here to see Randy, not knowing he’s hanging around the bayou cultists now.
I’m sorry, but I like Mojo. He’s energetic, into it, and in ring he’s powerful and explosive. I also enjoyed Ryan coming and standing next to Mojo and showcasing the size difference between wrestlers and normal humans.
Lastly I’m very happy about this triple threat, throws a little uncertainty into a, “How’s Ziggler gonna lose this time.” And AJ will DEFINITELY run away with a, “I was never pinned so I’m still the champ that runs the camp”, story.
I would love to officially throw my name into the hat to take over this column. JD is an awesome dude I assume but I think we as a fan base are tired of the schtick. He’s our James Ellsworth if you will. Uproxx, I’m serious. I am willing to do the B&W of SDL on USA for WWE, LOL ;-)
“nor is she an actress”
Uh…yes. Renee is an actress/comedian. I believe she did Groundlings.
Thanks for the column Justin. I don’t always agree with your decisions about the show itself, but I don’t think anyone would read the piece if it was solid “Bests.” Regardless, I appreciate your time and effort, especially since everyone gives you shit for having an opinion and doing your job.
God. Watching raw and then smackdown immediately is such a slap to the face in an increase in quality
Nattie telling Nikki that she has the charisma of a cat was glorious and Carmella’s “yo, wtf?” after Cathy clone v.4.1.2 asked half a dozen questions in about 20 seconds to a guy a bodycast was great if for no other reason than it was so appropriate
We’ll just have to agree to disagree I guess