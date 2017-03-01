Hey, Blue Team!
Nothing much happened on Smackdown this week, until Randy Orton desecrated someone’s grave and then burnt someone’s house down. Spoiler alert. Mainly this week’s show takes away whatever hope is left of adding some excitement to the WrestleMania card and confirms that the trash fire matches no one wants to see, like Shane McMahon and AJ Styles or Wyatt and Orton solo, are definitely the direction we’re going in. And even though there’s some good wrestling, the show has gotten me longing for this Road to WrestleMania to come to an end.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 28th, 2017.
I totally disagree about the Miz’s promo. Yes the Miz does movies, but he isn’t the the bitching and complaining about The Rock. Cena did. Even in non storylines, Cena complained about The Rock leaving to do movies and TV shows. Now that Hollywood is interested in Cena, Cena now says he was wrong about The Rock.
It’s hypocrisy, and the Miz’s promo was spot on.
Miz’s promo made sense in regards to calling Cena out for the Hollywood bit. He’s not condemning doing that: the reason for him calling Cena out is for calling out guys like the Rock in the past for doing just that. Though he’s already gone on record as saying he was foolish for doing so. Either way, Miz wasn’t completely wrong.
And that was a bad promo by Bliss to you? Given that she had to fit in that forced reference, I’d say she did a great job with the admittedly poor material given to her. She’s a great speaker and her facial expressions sell absolutely everything.
I agree that what Orton did is just… weird, given that he’s being promoted as the face. Though I don’t think he ever said anything about actually digging her up. He says she’s beneath his feet in the house, and lights the whole thing up in flames to hurt Bray. I guess the biggest problem is doing this supernatural shit in a time where people are less likely to just sit back, suspend their disbelief and just enjoy it for what it is.
Man, I just imagine Brandon wishing he could switch with you so he could B&W SmackDown Live! instead. Especially after a shit show like this past Monday.
I loved the last segment, but I had a totally different reading. I saw the last segment as a heel move by Orton designed to turn Bray face. Never once crossed my mind that I was supposed to like what Randy was doing.
It was pretty awesome for a double turn. It seemed to be like Randy was trying to prove himself as eviler than thou. Randy Orton has always had a core character as an absolute psychopath, his face turns usually revolve around him being honestly out for himself, and him being a heel revolves around him being in a unit. Randy is actually worse when surrounded by more people.
And of course he has an eternal face finishing move.
I thought this was classic heel Orton. Up there with head punting Vince, and kissing an unconscious Stephanie. I actually appreciated how true this was to Orton’s character.
“I may be wrong, but Orton’s supposed to be the good guy right?”
Dude. No.
Right!?
To quote Tracy Jordan, “Hey Donaghy? When you “desecrate” something, is that bad?”
But to believe he’s not, we would have to believe that WWE would ever turn Bray Wyatt face.
I watch the show and participate in the comment thread. I read the Best & Worst on Wednesday and I wonder what show we were all watching on Tuesday.
How does an Alexa Bliss promo with the line “I’d like to thank Naomi for having terrible knees and horrible coordination” get a worst?
“I may be wrong, but Orton’s supposed to be the good guy right?”
You couldn’t be more wrong. How could you not see that this was a double turn?! Well . . . given that there was a good degree of cheering for Orton a lot of people in the building missed it too.
Damn man . . . you suck.
Yeah it seems like they are trying to push the whole babyface idea of Bray, but that was a bit more of hard shove than most people probably expected.
Misses all around on this article. Separately, while I would have enjoyed them having Nikki on Miz TV and having him berate her until savior Cena comes along (much bigger pop potential and heel heat on Miz), Nikki coming out with the “break you, b*tch” line was incredible.
Seriously take this article away from this guy….His writing and references are shit, he misses the ball everytime on opinions, and he is just all around bland. Every single other review or comment I have seen in reference to this particular episode really enjoyed everything, and this twat gives it a bunch of NOs, man can this ass bag.
+1 For the parts he likes, he just states “It was good and there’s nothing else I can really say”. Really? You’re hired to write your opinion and you’re openly saying, “There’s nothing else I can say, other than its good”? Also the fact that he gave the last segment a worst because he thought that Randy was turning face against Wyatt, is an absolute joke.
I watched this with my 4 year old. His reaction to the Orton/Wyatt segment: “They’re not friends anymore. That’s sad. He burned the Wyatt Family’s house down, and he burned Bray Wyatt’s special chair. That’s so mean! Bray Wyatt is so sad! If I were Bray Wyatt I would punch Randy Orton in the face!”
Wow man…that’s really adorable.
Considering Bray Wyatt’s pied piper effect with children back during the Cena feud it’s also a little creepy…and also alarmingly appropriate. So many layers…
It was adorable, and I think his reaction was spot on. Randy Orton was super mean and definitely deserves a punch in the face.
What everyone said above. How in the blue hell could you watch that entire segment and think that they were going for a face Orton reaction. The dude was straight up stone cold sociopath in his delivery. Bray sold it like a face. That was a double turn if there ever was one, but you, like most of the crowd chanting “Randy” at the end, let it go over your head.
And it was Randy’s sociopathic/psychopathic best. His slow cadence calm serial killer speaking style is tailor made for stuff like this. And there was no strategic or tactical rationale for what he did.
You can completely tell, that Randy was doing it solely for the purpose of inflicting pain.
@Amaterasu’s Son Well I would imagine that his strategic or tactical rationale was to get inside Bray’s mind and destroy it from the inside out, much like he did his family. The difference between Orton and much of the roster, is that most of the roster would have turned on Bray inside the ring. But Randy Orton isn’t like anyone else on the roster, in that his true nature is psychotic. “Babyface” Randy Orton turns on people by burning their dead sisters corpses and their place of sanctuary. Therefore, the true “babyface” Randy Orton is infact the biggest heel despicable piece of shit.
For funsies let’s consider that Randal was intended as the “babyface” here. Didn’t Bray openly admit to being in league with Satan during the promo moments before? Therefore Randy is the “hero” for exorcising an evil spirit? Wouldn’t that justify his actions somehow? No? Okie doke.
This was a really bad episode storytelling wise. They caved far too quickly on the Orton storyline and completely ruined any suspense with Harper. Hopefully this leads to a four-way title match, which I think would tear the house down, but eliminating Harper just a week later seems like such a poor move.
As for turning Bray face… is that really the way to do it? He has amazing backing from the fans… but again, is that the way?
While I didn’t really understand the orton thing, feels a bit out of the blue to me I enjoyed it. At its core wrestling is supposed to be over the top characters and this was the epitome of that
In addition to everyone else there’s strong rationale in a Bray face turn here too. Randy just burned Sister Abigail’s “Spirit” and Bray’s temple. Metaphysically, the connection they have may be broken, and whatever hold she had over him could be severed. This could be reasoning behind Bray actually becoming a face.
Then there’s the righteous revenge reasoning Bray now has. Randy the usurper, the traitor, insinuating himself into Bray’s inner circle only to betray him. Playing Bray for a fool. That’s great revenge stuff no matter your alignment.
It all says that no matter what Bray does to Randy from here on out is justified. I only hope it sticks. That’s fuel for an endless feud right there. Like how I wished that Dean Ambrose would be after Seth Rollins til doomsday for being a traitor (or at least until Seth saw the error of his ways and repented with his brothers).
Also it makes sense to turn Bray face too. We had already glimpsed it with his feud with the League of Nations before he was injured, but he won the WWE Championship over Uber-face John Cena and Eternally Over AJ Styles…and got cheers and a “You Deserve it” chant, I think at that point the big wigs realized that the creepy bayou cult leader was actually immensely popular and there was money there. I’m sure also that they’re sick of their heels getting cheered, so it’s only logical.
I don’t really get the sympathy for Bray. His character has been a mean manipulative POS for years. Just recently he’s turned on one of his closest allies for the new shiny toy in the box. Bray gets a taste of his own medicine and now he’s automatically a babyface? I’m not so sure.
Kinda sad to see the Wyatt storyline turn the way it has. This could’ve finally been the way WWE could portray Bray to be the mystic swamp preacher he was meant to be: by controlling one of the top guys in WWE. But suddenly his control is just gone and Randy is back to being “himself” or whatever? Or is Bray’s Kool Aid too strong and this is what happens when recruits too well?
Also I agree with the whole “kid friendly” BS versus digging up a grave. Just like an archeologist in Egypt, kids!
Orton has been fairly consistent since mid 2007 as being a sick SOB regardless of alignment. Tbh that segment felt completely in character. He generally brings a gun to a knife fight and it makes sense that he would look to destroy Bray rather than simply ‘get one over on him’.
I had a bigger problem with the Cena segment. He looked like he didn’t care to be there. I don’t think he’s ever respected Miz and I suspect he’ll get the shovel out at Mania.
The worst part is, i doubt we’ll see a change in Bray at all. He’ll come out next week, same entrance, same clothes, same music, and make the same kind of speech he usually does, only now it’ll be about hating Randy.
Absolutely no change in character. Burning sister abigail will lead to nothing except a match between randy and bray, which we could have already had.
The smart way to explain this is that this was all a long con by Orton. “If you can’t beat em, join em.” Randy infiltrated the Wyatt family and broke them up from the inside. He gained Bray’s complete trust by refusing to challenge him for the title despite winning the Rumble. Now Bray’s at the absolute top, completely satisfied with himself, only for Randy to destroy everything he loves, and maybe the source of his powers. Randy Orton is basically Cartman to Bray’s Scott Tenorman.
This is the best long term story they’ve told in a long time.
I’m really disappointed in how the whole Randy/Wyatt thing turned out. I suppose I should have been prepared after how deflated I felt after Luke lost to AJ. It feels like they’re setting up Bray to drop the title to Randy, so the Wrestlemania main event will be Orton/Styles, since Styles has said he wanted to have a match with Randy before. I’m not sure how they’ll do that, but the thing that irks me most about Randy’s plan is the whole pointlessness of winning the Royal Rumble. Is he just going to go to Bryan and Shane and be like “J/K, I’d like to be in the main event at Wrestlemania again.”
Also, if Abigail is so important (and the sister of SATAN no less!) why would you build a house (actually, it looked more like a shed) on top of her grave? Didn’t the Soska sisters want to make a movie about the Bray Wyatt character? Because I think he needs a concrete origin story – the stuff they’re making up as they go along just gets lamer and lamer.
I think Shane is gonna make a match for some episode of Smackdown, Orton v AJ, for the title shot. Orton will win. AJ will blame Shane, and we’ll end up with AJ v Shane and Randy v Bray at Mania.
I hope you guys are ready to say “Wow. WWE are that stupid” when they prove they haven’t actually turned Bray face. D’you remember when Randy turned on the authority as a tweener? They gave his vicious beatdown on Rollins heel lighting and slow-mo, but they definitely wanted you to cheer him over Seth. Justin’s probably right, but I hope not. #Brayface
Yeah, I have absolutely no faith that they are going to follow through with this
Wow I’m not usually one to pile on but goddamn Justin, what an awful, half-assed review.
Am I the only one that sees the fire matching Orton’s pose?
🐍 Orr tn
💥🔥🔥 sneake! !