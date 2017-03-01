Hey, Blue Team!

Nothing much happened on Smackdown this week, until Randy Orton desecrated someone’s grave and then burnt someone’s house down. Spoiler alert. Mainly this week’s show takes away whatever hope is left of adding some excitement to the WrestleMania card and confirms that the trash fire matches no one wants to see, like Shane McMahon and AJ Styles or Wyatt and Orton solo, are definitely the direction we’re going in. And even though there’s some good wrestling, the show has gotten me longing for this Road to WrestleMania to come to an end.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for February 28th, 2017.