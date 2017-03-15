The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/14/17: The Styles Smash

Hey, Blue Team!
I enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live, mainly due to the AJ Styles/Shane McMahon storyline kicking into hyperdrive. The rest of the show had its moments but the Styles/McMahon storyline was the star.
This week’s show felt a little bit different due to the loss of their signature four-man announce team. Both Mauro Ranallo and David Otunga were missing, leaving Tom Phillips and JBL on their own. Going in, I assumed this was going to be a gigantic improvement. But it turned out not to be the case. JBL and Phillips brought a sort of flatness to the announce table, making me appreciate for the first time the energy that Ranallo brings. The kayfabe reason they gave for their absence was Otunga out shooting a movie and Mauro stuck in the bad winter weather. But I think we all know it’s because Tom Phillips won’t stop texting them.
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 14th, 2017.
What in the world is the Cena/Miz feud lacking? Physicality? Trust me, it’ll get there.
“My name’s Finlay, and that’s my car!”
Worst: buying into the Shane/AJ “feud”. Styles should be wrestling someone he can tear the house down with, not in an attraction match. Shane rightfully gets major props for the bumps he takes, but for crying out loud, Styles is in “Best in the World” territory right now, and should be with someone he can tear the house down with.
TL;DR: I’m still salty that it’s not Styles/Orton/Harper/Wyatt for the title.
You want me to buy that AJ Styles is the best wrestler in the world? Then don’t have him wrestle the mid 40s owner who wrestled once in the past how many years whose best move is shuffling his Air Jordans back and forth really fast and make the match last more than 30 seconds with Shane tapping out to end it.
AJ vs Shane is a great build to a match I absolutely do not want to see. I suppose that’s a change of pace from matches I very much want to see with terrible builds.
I must be the only one that didn”t dig Maryse’s promo. She spent the first half being fed her lines by Miz and then stood up, got loud and said a cuss. It was high school dramatic. I preferred Brian’s because, like him, I have people that I really, really want to punch in the face, but can’t.