The Best And Worst Of WWE Smackdown Live 3/14/17: The Styles Smash

Hey, Blue Team!

I enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live, mainly due to the AJ Styles/Shane McMahon storyline kicking into hyperdrive. The rest of the show had its moments but the Styles/McMahon storyline was the star.

This week’s show felt a little bit different due to the loss of their signature four-man announce team. Both Mauro Ranallo and David Otunga were missing, leaving Tom Phillips and JBL on their own. Going in, I assumed this was going to be a gigantic improvement. But it turned out not to be the case. JBL and Phillips brought a sort of flatness to the announce table, making me appreciate for the first time the energy that Ranallo brings. The kayfabe reason they gave for their absence was Otunga out shooting a movie and Mauro stuck in the bad winter weather. But I think we all know it’s because Tom Phillips won’t stop texting them.

The Road to WrestleMania is a long one. To help us down the highway, why not take a moment to give The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live a share on your favorite social media platform. While you’re at it, follow With Spandex on Twitter and like us on Facebook.

And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 14th, 2017.