Hey, Blue Team!
I’m sorry, but I have to start off this week’s column with some sad news. We have lost a member of the Smackdown Live family. Jack Swagger has asked for his release, presumably so he can go to work on Trump’s new immigration policy. I’ll miss ol’ Swaggy, as I just now started calling him. I’ll always remember his time on Smackdown Live, for that strange thing he said about the Rolling Stones and the weird ending of that one Baron Corbin match. Please everyone if you would, stand up, put your hand over your heart and say with me, “We The People.”
What’s Swaggerin’ Jack doing in the Impact Zone!? Oh god. That may actually happen. RIP Jack Swagger. I really liked you in WWECW.
I enjoyed this week’s Smackdown Live more than I enjoyed Fastlane. It’s basically a one match show, but oh boy, that one match. But the rest of the show’s not bad either. I liked it a lot more this week than last week, that’s for sure. My one big complaint is that once again this week there was no sign on the tag team division. After a fantastic promo from The Usos two weeks ago, the entire division has once again vanished from the face of the earth.
Oh no. You don’t think they were all in Bray Wyatt’s house, do you?
And now without further ado, here is The Best and Worst of Smackdown Live for March 7th, 2017.
I thought it was all around a good show. The only thing that bummed me out, and maybe I just set my expectations too high, was that I thought AJ vs Orton was kinda underwhelming. I don’t know how to explain it.
However, while I initially groaned at Shane vs AJ at Mania, their post Smackdown interaction was great and now I admit to being interested in watching how it plays out.
Aj’s matches are so good not just how well worked they are but there’s so much thought going into it not just 2 guys doing moves. It’s really a joy to watch
I totally agree! I posted initially about being underwhelmed by that match, but really, I put none of the blame on AJ. I hate to be all “Orton Sucks lol” but Orton seemed a little bored or unmotivated in there.