The Rock Is Updating His Iconic ‘Brahma Bull’ Tattoo

#The Rock #WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
08.08.17

Instagram

Dwayne Johnson’s transformation from his first wrestling persona, Rocky Maivia, into The Rock that we all know and love to varying degrees was accompanied by his famous Brahma bull tattoo. You know the one. It’s an angry bull face on the side of his bicep that also happens to be doing Rocky’s People’s Eyebrow.

Over the years, the Brahma bull (in different stylistic variations) has come to be the most common logo associated with Johnson in most of his ventures, but especially in pro wrestling. WWE even made (but never used) a Brahma bull world championship belt as a take-off on Steve Austin’s personal “smoking skull” belt. And believe it or not, but many, many fans all over the world have gotten their own version of that tattoo over the years. Consider it the animal version of Goldberg’s tribal tattoo.

Now, however, it appears Rocky is ready for a change … or at least, an evolution. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Johnson explained that he was working with tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to bring his iconic tattoo to the next level.

Around The Web

TOPICS#The Rock#WWE
TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONTATTOOSthe rockWWE

Make The Most Of Summer '17

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

The Best Vacation Is This $97, 30-Stop Train Trip And Don’t Let Anyone Tell You Different

08.04.17 4 days ago 2 Comments
Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

Here Are The Coolest Places To Watch The Total Solar Eclipse This Month

08.04.17 4 days ago 5 Comments
Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

Forget Winters, August Is The Perfect Time To Visit Aspen

08.01.17 1 week ago
Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

Eight New Beers Worth Tracking Down This August

07.31.17 1 week ago 13 Comments
The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

The Essential Tiki Drinks You Need To Try Before The Summer Ends

07.26.17 2 weeks ago
Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

Bartenders Tell Us Their Favorite Value Gins For Summer

07.25.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP