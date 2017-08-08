The Rock Is Updating His Iconic ‘Brahma Bull’ Tattoo

Instagram

Dwayne Johnson’s transformation from his first wrestling persona, Rocky Maivia, into The Rock that we all know and love to varying degrees was accompanied by his famous Brahma bull tattoo. You know the one. It’s an angry bull face on the side of his bicep that also happens to be doing Rocky’s People’s Eyebrow.

Over the years, the Brahma bull (in different stylistic variations) has come to be the most common logo associated with Johnson in most of his ventures, but especially in pro wrestling. WWE even made (but never used) a Brahma bull world championship belt as a take-off on Steve Austin’s personal “smoking skull” belt. And believe it or not, but many, many fans all over the world have gotten their own version of that tattoo over the years. Consider it the animal version of Goldberg’s tribal tattoo.

Now, however, it appears Rocky is ready for a change … or at least, an evolution. In an Instagram video posted on Monday, Johnson explained that he was working with tattoo artist Nikko Hurtado to bring his iconic tattoo to the next level.