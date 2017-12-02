Getty Image

Dwyane “The Rock” Johnson is the latest person in the sports world to chastise the President of the United States and how he’s handled protesting athletes.

The wrestler, actor, and generally busiest man on the planet sat down with InStyle Magazine for an interview where Johnson covers a variety of subjects, including his own potential run for president. But perhaps the most interesting moment came when Johnson addressed the current president, Donald Trump, and his propensity to clash with athletes of color and their ability to protest police brutality against other people of color.

Trump has lashed out time and time again against athletes who kneel or eschew a visit to the White House for political reasons.