The Rock Knows His Role In ‘WWE 2K18,’ And Now So Do We

I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy.. STRAIGHT OUT THE GATE – Tech9ne SMOKIN' – Boston BOYZ IN THE HOOD – NWA LAST MAN STANDING – Mayday SOUL MAN – Blues Brothers BLACK SKINHEAD – Kanye West ONE BURBON, ONE SCOTCH, ONE BEER – George Thoroughgood ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY – Joe Walsh DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS – Disturbed RUNAWAY BABY – Bruno Mars YOU NEVER MET A MOTHERF*CKER LIKE ME – Kid Rock

A post shared by therock (@therock) on Aug 18, 2017 at 7:55am PDT