The Rock Knows His Role In ‘WWE 2K18,’ And Now So Do We

Video game company 2K is in full promotional gear ahead of WWE 2K18‘s release. We know about the John Cena special edition, and 47 of the Superstars you’ll be able to play as after the game’s release on October 17th. Early Friday, 2K announced that the in-game soundtrack was executive produced by none other than former WWE World Champion Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson.
I ain't knockin' no more, I'm breakin' in.. Had fun Executive Producing #WWE2K18 and partnering with #AppleMusic. My playlist below are some of my personal favorites to workout and get hyped to or if you just wanna be a cool BAMF, I got your back with these tracks. * Link to listen in my bio. Enjoy.. STRAIGHT OUT THE GATE – Tech9ne SMOKIN' – Boston BOYZ IN THE HOOD – NWA LAST MAN STANDING – Mayday SOUL MAN – Blues Brothers BLACK SKINHEAD – Kanye West ONE BURBON, ONE SCOTCH, ONE BEER – George Thoroughgood ROCKY MOUNTAIN WAY – Joe Walsh DOWN WITH THE SICKNESS – Disturbed RUNAWAY BABY – Bruno Mars YOU NEVER MET A MOTHERF*CKER LIKE ME – Kid Rock
