Chris Jericho Is Pretty Sure The Rock Is Actually Going To Run For President

Senior Editor, Sports
09.07.17

WWE Network

It seems like no matter what side of the political aisle you happen to land on, you’re pretty jazzed in some way about the prospect of Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson possibly running for President of the United States in the year 2020. The historically Republican movie star and former WWE Superstar has been dropping hints that he’s considering running for the highest office in the land when the next election rolls around, and he’s wrapped both of his insanely muscular arms around the “Rock for President” memes that are still in their nascent stages.

But of course, there are still at least a couple more years of The Rock being terribly busy making scores of blockbuster films before the election rolls around. It’s not like Johnson ever takes an off day. And one of Rock’s contemporaries who is also staying quite busy is Chris Jericho, who is currently deep in the throes of press appearances to promote his fourth memoir.

So of course, now that there’s a former era-appropriate Rock rival making all sorts of mainstream media appearances, naturally the question of Johnson’s candidacy is bound to come up at some point. When Jericho stopped by the Rich Eisen Show, Eisen asked how seriously we should take the idea of Rocky Maivia running for President.

