Somebody Has Officially Registered The Rock To Run For President

Senior Editor, Sports
07.10.17

Getty Image

For quite a few months now, people have been floating the suggestion that Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson should run for President of the United States in 2020. One of the people who has been floating that suggestion is The Rock himself, of course, and we likely have a couple more long years of him taunting and teasing us with jokes like picking Tom Hanks to be his running mate.

But The Rock’s supporters and boosters are not sitting idly by and letting The Rock just not start taking the steps to run for President. That’s why one enterprising gentleman has taken it upon himself to officially register a Dwayne Johnson campaign committee with the Federal Election Commission.

It’s real. It’s on the books. RUN THE ROCK 2020. Of course, as I mentioned above, this is not an official campaign, nor is it actually affiliated with The Rock. YET.

The Daily Mail was able to talk to the person who filed with the FEC on Johnson’s behalf, one Kenton Tilford of West Virginia.

“I’m just a private citizen unaffiliated with Mr. Johnson,” he told DailyMail.com, “But I’ve talked with many who believe he can deliver the leadership America needs.”

Well, yeah. Of course he can. He’s The Rock. He can do anything. This campaign filing with the FEC is not likely to lead to anything substantial, but for now, we can keep daydreaming about the possibility of The Rock being sworn in as President and having his inauguration speech be the greatest wrestling promo ever delivered. Either that, or he should just sing “You’re Welcome.” Either way, we’re good.

TAGSDWAYNE JOHNSONDWAYNE THE ROCK JOHNSONthe rock

