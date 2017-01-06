This week’s Wrestling Observer brings us the news that both Hardys’ contracts are up in February. (Matt’s contract, specifically, expires on 2/27.) TNA will continue to try and lock up the Hardys long-term, but there’s no way they will agree to exclusivity given how much money they’re making on the indies right now. Meanwhile, WWE is very interested in bringing them in, as they see the merchandising possibilities of the #BROKEN characters, not to mention the nostalgia aspect of the Hardy Boyz being back in general.

It will likely all come down to how much time and creative control WWE is willing to dedicate to the Hardys, as they currently have free reigns to do whatever the hell they want in TNA. (I’m not sure if you noticed that.) There’s also the hectic WWE schedule to take into consideration, especially since Matt has another child on the way. You would imagine that the Hardys would be allowed to work a lighter schedule than others, but then again, why bring them in if you’re not going to maximize the number of tickets you can sell to see the Broken Hardys?

It certainly is a quandary, and a situasheen we will monitor MOST closely. For now, let us retire to the dilapidated boat to ponder the future, and see whether the seven deities will offer us any premmuNEEshuns.