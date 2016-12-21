TNA Has Announced Its First Florida Tapings For 2017

Impact Wrestling has new owners, and there’s been a lot of speculation about what, if anything, will change when TNA gets back to business in 2017. On Wednesday, the company announced their first set of television tapings for early January, and they’re headed right back to the Impact Zone in Universal Studios, which comes as no surprise.

There will be seven days of tapings in total, which will kick off with a live episode of Impact Wrestling on Thursday, Jan. 5, and will include a One Night Only pay-per-view. Saturday, Jan. 7, and Sunday, Jan. 8 will include both afternoon and evening sessions of tapings, so it’s possible that they are once again looking to knock out several months’ worth of tapings right off the bat to start 2017, just like they did to wrap up 2016.

Portions of the press release indicate that while admission to the tapings is free, for $129 per session you can get a VIP experience that comes with a “VIP credential” and meet-and-greet session.

Be part of the adrenaline-pumping action January 5-8 & 10-12 as the Stars and Knockouts of IMPACT WRESTLING return to Soundstage 20 on the backlot at Universal Studios, Florida for seven days of televised events, including the LIVE broadcast of IMPACT WRESTLING on Thursday, January 5, airing at 8/7c on Pop AND the LIVE broadcast of January One Night Only Pay-Per-View! WHERE:

Soundstage 20, located on the backlot at Universal Studios Florida in Orlando. TICKETS:

Admission to the event is complimentary. VIP EXPERIENCE:

A limited number of VIP Experiences are available for $129 at ShopTNA.com The ultimate VIP Experience includes: -Priority seating to the LIVE IMPACT WRESTLING broadcast and all other TNA events inside Soundstage 20 at Universal Studios, Florida.

-A special VIP credential

-A commemorative event poster

-A nightly meet-and-greet photo and autograph session with a select IMPACT WRESTLING Star or Knockout

TNA is officially getting back in the swing of things, and the new boss sure looks a lot like the old boss, as far as structure and setup goes. But it’s far too early to fully jump the gun on “same old TNA” lamentations until we see what the presentation, branding, storylines, and roster decisions are going to look like in the new year. Here’s hoping for bigger and better things from Impact Wrestling in 2017.