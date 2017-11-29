The Very Best WWE Entrance Themes Of The Last 10 Years

#Pro Wrestling #WWE
11.29.17 2 hours ago 10 Comments

WWE

Last week in my Midcard Faces series, I talked about Kofi Kingston’s “S.O.S.” theme being the G.O.A.T., and that matter is not up for discussion. That being said, it did get me to thinking about what other outstanding professional wrestling themes we’ve been blessed with over the last decade. This will not be one of them:

There are a couple of caveats we’ll need to cover before we get started. First, the wrestler attached to the theme had to have been a currently active WWE roster member during the year in question. Secondly, heavy consideration will be given towards musicality, originality and potential popularity outside the confines of a wrestler’s entrance. Vince loves anything that brings mainstream attention to WWE so if the song in question could have legitimately been played on the radio that year it will carry extra weight. Finally, historical significance will play a role. If the song had a hand in a performer’s debut, return or overall popularity in that given year, it will tip the scale in it’s favor.

Read on for the top 10 WWE entrance themes of the last 10 years.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Pro Wrestling#WWE
TAGSPRO WRESTLINGWWEwwe themes

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 4 weeks ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 2 months ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP