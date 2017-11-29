The Very Best WWE Entrance Themes Of The Last 10 Years

Last week in my Midcard Faces series, I talked about Kofi Kingston’s “S.O.S.” theme being the G.O.A.T., and that matter is not up for discussion. That being said, it did get me to thinking about what other outstanding professional wrestling themes we’ve been blessed with over the last decade. This will not be one of them:
There are a couple of caveats we’ll need to cover before we get started. First, the wrestler attached to the theme had to have been a currently active WWE roster member during the year in question. Secondly, heavy consideration will be given towards musicality, originality and potential popularity outside the confines of a wrestler’s entrance. Vince loves anything that brings mainstream attention to WWE so if the song in question could have legitimately been played on the radio that year it will carry extra weight. Finally, historical significance will play a role. If the song had a hand in a performer’s debut, return or overall popularity in that given year, it will tip the scale in it’s favor.
Read on for the top 10 WWE entrance themes of the last 10 years.
You spelled “Asuka’s theme” incorrectly for 2015.
This was a fun read. I have nothing more to add, just wanted to throw a positive comment in here.
I don’t mean to be a Negative Natalya, but I think this list would work better as just the Top 10 best songs from the last decade, rather than giving each specific year its own song
Also, how does Nakamura’s theme not get an honorable mention at the very least?
Planned on saying exactly this, on both counts. Well commented, good sir.
Sue me, I liked Stardust’s theme. Also, I wouldn’t have minded seeing Bad New Barrett’s theme in 2014. Every time he came out on that podium with that music, I was dying.
Stardust’s theme ruled. It’s a legitimately good song. I’m so mad right now.
1.) Nice article. Well done.
2.) The Full Sail crowd doing Becky’s theme after she lost to Sasha in a title match at Takeover is one of my favorite moments
Dang, I never realized Double K’s theme song was such a blatant rip of the 2005 K-Pop hit “Aha”: [youtu.be]
Naturally Mark Henry’s theme is a musical masterwork thanks to Academy Award winners Three Six Mafia.
Can we get an honorable mention for the CWC crowd going from “I’m gonna hate Rich Swann’s music because it’s not ‘All Night Long'” to singing along with it in about ninety seconds?