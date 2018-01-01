Pensacola News Journal

No one defines “loud” in professional wrestling quite like Jimmy “The Mouth Of The South” Hart. From his ever-present megaphone, to his enthusiastic promos, to his garish color combinations, Jimmy Hart made sure that you noticed him from a mile away.

Very few of the staff at With Spandex know this, but I am a fashion expert and designer with Haus O’Connells’ in Los Angeles, New York City, London, Paris, Sydney and the International Space Station. My first introduction into the world of professional wrestling was as the exclusive designer for Randy Orton’s pants, which are one-of-a-kind, custom-made and currently out of stock. I call them “The Emperor’s New Tights.”

With my bonafides firmly established and in celebration of The Mouth’s 75th birthday, let’s take a moment to bask in some of the glorious sartorial splendor JImmy Hart chose to swaddle himself while he did what he does best: talk. After all, Jimmy Hart just isn’t Jimmy Hart without a spectacularly gaudy suit coat.

Here are The Top 5 jackets of Jimmy “The Mouth Of The South” Hart, and the outfits that went along with them.