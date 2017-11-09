The Most Outrageous ‘Total Divas’ Moments Of The Week

E!

Previously, on Total Divas: The season seven premiere introduced us to Nia Jax and Alexa Bliss, and Jon Uso reminded us that THEY GOT SPAGHETTI.

And now, the most outrageous, outlandish moments from season 7, episode 2 of Total Divas.

Money Within The Confines Of The Bank

This week’s episode picks up exactly where last week’s left off: with the Money in the Bank pay-per-view. We get Natalya still being very worries about the ladder match, and we get our proper introduction to new cast member Carmella, right after she becomes the first Miss Money in the Bank. We get a bit of James Ellsworth helping her win, but sadly, that blowback isn’t really addressed, despite me thinking it would be.

Carmella talks a bit about herself, and about her boyfriend Big Cass, who is on the other brand. We don’t actually get to know her as well as I thought we would in this episode, but there’s a whole season still ahead of us and a LOT happens on this episode.

Also at Money in the Bank, Lana has her first pay-per-view match. More on that in a bit.

Diva Babysitters

At the beginning of this episode, Nattie FaceTimes with Brie and Birdie, and starts thinking she might have baby fever. This is disproven almost immediately after Natalya and Naomi offer to babysit for Brie and Bryan, as Brie is listing off what they need to do and Nattie alternates between freaking out and spacing out. While Brie and Bryan go have spectacular-looking quesadillas and fries, Naomi does a fantastic job of watching after Birdie, while Natalya plays with the dog, declines to help in any significant way, and eats watermelon.

When Brie returns home, Natalya lists all the things she did for Birdie, openly lying and taking credit for everything that Naomi did. In the end, she not only refused to even hold Birdie for fear of screwing it up, but also immediately offered to babysit again. By which I mean she volunteered Naomi to babysit, with her tagging along again.

The next time they come to babysit, Naomi insists Natalya pay attention to Brie’s instructions, and when Brie brings up that the humidifier is near the crib to help prevent SIDs, Natalya breaks down and admits that she is thoroughly terrified of trying to take care of a child, and realizes that her maternal instincts might not actually extend beyond the locker room, or her cats. This is just the FIRST super raw and honest thing to happen in this episode.