The Most Outrageous ‘Total Divas’ Moments Of The Week

Last time, on Total Divas: Maryse tried to give Alexa Bliss a makeover, Nattie set a world record for being bad at babysitting, and Lana was told she would never get to wrestle again.

Let’s dive into this week’s episode and the most ridiculous and sublime moments contained in season 7, episode 3 of Total Divas.

Lana Goes Into Business For Herself

After being told last week by ICE COLD MARK CARRANO that WWE is pulling the plug on the “Lana is a wrestler” experiment and in no uncertain terms that she’s dunzo, Lana sees a picture of her shoulder being up during the three-count in her final match. So against Natalya’s advice of how it could look bad, Lana tweets the picture at Daniel Bryan and asks for a rematch, since she was robbed.

In a shock to no one, this leads to her getting pulled aside by Carrano again and sternly spoken at, admonished for going into business for herself, and warned to never, ever do anything like this again. But he says in what will “probably” be a one-time-only situation, she’s actually going to get what she asked for, and will receive a rematch. He tells her she can feel free to tell Nattie and everyone else backstage that it’s a “probably” one-time-only thing, and that no one else should get any bright ideas. Lana does go talk to Nattie, but specifically does not tell her that.

We’ll get back to the Lana stuff in a minute here. None of the Lana stuff is on the WWE or Total Divas YouTube channels. I’m not sure what that means.

Road Trippin’

Brie convinces Nikki to drive with her through the desert with Birdie from Arizona to San Diego. Nikki grudgingly agrees. She shows up in a typical Nikki Bella outfit and it keeps splitting all to hell, and that’s just the start of her troubles. She finds out that a road trip with a baby consists of many stops, breast feeding at truck stops, and farts aplenty. At least they get to stop for the famous Palm Springs date shake!

The highlight of this road trip is abundantly clear: it’s when Nikki uses the word “bulldozer” when she means “boulder,” and when Brie calls her out on it, it turns out neither of them know what a bulldozer is. THIS IS THE BEST SHOW.