Triple H And Jinder Mahal Will Face Off In ‘The Biggest Match In India’s History’

#Triple H
11.13.17 33 mins ago 2 Comments

WWE Promotional Graphic

Is India ready? Is Jinder Mahal ready? Those are the questions that Triple H posed on Twitter when he issued a challenge for a match against Mahal when WWE goes on tour there in December. This is coming on the heels of Mahal losing the WWE Championship to AJ Styles this past week on Smackdown, which provided Smackdown with an increase in TV ratings.

There are two WWE Raw live events in New Delhi, India at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium on Friday, December 8 and Saturday, December 9. Mahal is working the shows along with the Singh Brothers because they are of Indian descent even though they are Smackdown wrestlers. It’s easy to see why WWE would make an exception. The match between Triple H and Mahal was agreed upon for the December 9 show.

Here is the challenge tweet from Triple H in which he called it the “Biggest Match in India’s History.” That tweet is followed by the reply tweet from Mahal.

No word yet on who Mahal will face on the December 8 show. For people thinking that it may be new WWE Champion AJ Styles, he hasn’t been advertised for the India shows, so it seems unlikely at this point.

As for who wins this match in India, I think Mahal will go over and I doubt Triple H has a problem putting him over. It’s a nice treat for the fans in India to see a legend like Triple H in action.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H
TAGSJINDER MAHALTRIPLE H

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 2 weeks ago 2 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 2 weeks ago 6 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 2 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 6 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 4 weeks ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP