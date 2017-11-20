Twitter

It was a rough night all around for Triple H at the Survivor Series on Sunday. First he had to eliminate his own teammate, because of his pride and it goeth-ing before the fall. Then, he had to assault his brother-in-law. And then he ran afoul of a Monster Among Men, as a result of the aforementioned goings-on.

But even after the King of Kings (no, the other one) picked himself and dusted himself off, the humiliation was not quite complete yet. On his way to the backstage area, accompanied by his wife Stephanie McMahon, Triple H gave one last salute to the crowd … then plowed right into one of the video boards hanging on the entrance ramp.