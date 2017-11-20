Triple H Celebrated His Survivor Series Win By Accidentally Running Right Into A Video Screen

#Triple H
11.19.17 11 mins ago

Twitter

It was a rough night all around for Triple H at the Survivor Series on Sunday. First he had to eliminate his own teammate, because of his pride and it goeth-ing before the fall. Then, he had to assault his brother-in-law. And then he ran afoul of a Monster Among Men, as a result of the aforementioned goings-on.

But even after the King of Kings (no, the other one) picked himself and dusted himself off, the humiliation was not quite complete yet. On his way to the backstage area, accompanied by his wife Stephanie McMahon, Triple H gave one last salute to the crowd … then plowed right into one of the video boards hanging on the entrance ramp.

Around The Web

TOPICS#Triple H
TAGSSurvivor SeriesSURVIVOR SERIES 2017TRIPLE HWWE SURVIVOR SERIESWWE SURVIVOR SERIES 2017

The RX

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 3 weeks ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 3 weeks ago 7 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 3 weeks ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 1 month ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

Carly Pearce’s ‘Every Little Thing’ Is The Most Exciting Country Debut Of 2017

10.11.17 1 month ago
Powered by WordPress.com VIP