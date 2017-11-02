Triple H Joined The Shield At A WWE Live Event In Glasgow

Youtube

The first event of WWE’s annual November European tour took place in Glasgow, Scotland on Wednesday night. It was advertised about a week before that Triple H would be joining the Raw brand show as a replacement for Roman Reigns, who has been at home sick due to the mumps. It wasn’t the first time that Triple H was going to replace a WWE talent at an event because last week he flew to Chile to replace Kevin Owens (who had to fly home for family reasons) and AJ Styles (called in to wrestle at TLC) on the Smackdown tour. That led to a hilarious video of Triple H twerking with The New Day.

With Reigns still out due to the mumps, WWE (and likely Triple H himself) decided that Triple H would make the best replacement. Reigns is a top draw for the company regardless of what his haters might think and a lot of little kids probably got their parents to buy tickets to see Reigns, so it was up to WWE to try to get somebody else that could make the fans happy. Since Triple H is a bonafide WWE legend that’s still in great shape at 48 years of age, putting him in the ring likely made fans realize this was a big deal.

What we didn’t know about the live event was that Triple H would be teaming with Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose. Most people probably figured Seth and Dean would wrestle Sheamus and Cesaro in a tag match. Nope. It was a six man tag with Bray Wyatt returning from his viral meningitis sickness to join Sheamus and Cesaro vs. Rollins, Ambrose and Triple H. (Good to see Bray back in action, by the way.)