Paul ‘Triple H’ Levesque has a plethora of roles within WWE, but chief among them is his overseeing of all-things WWE NXT. It’s his baby, with his wrestlers, on his terms. At least that’s the way WWE presents NXT to us, on and off the air.

Because wrestling never stops, Triple H was back in the saddle working NXT’s TV tapings shortly after another successful major NXT event in NXT TakeOver: Brooklyn III where Indie wrestling star Adam Cole (baybay) finally made his WWE debut. It was a good night for NXT, and a good night for Triple H.

Triple H shared the following picture on Twitter prior to those TV tapings, teasing what’s to come for NXT, as he often does. It didn’t take long for internet investigators to identify the folks sitting behind Triple H.

That’d be Jim Smallman and Jon Briley, co-owners of the UK based Progress Wrestling, Paul Heyman protege and EVOLVE owner, Gabe Sapolsky, and, of course, Shawn Michaels.