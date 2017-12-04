It’s no secret that every last damn person here at With Spandex is a massive fan of Tyler Breeze. That’s partly said up top in this post as a caveat, and partly to remind you that Tyler Breeze is the frigging best, always. We’ve been staunch proponents of him since his days of losing every high-profile match in NXT, and we’re ride or die for him during his days of … uh … lose every match period, pretty much, as part of the Fashion Police (or Breezango, if you’re nasty) with Fandango.
But matches aren’t where Breezango gets the majority of their television time, of course. Pretty much every week on Smackdown, Breezy and Dango get a few minutes to showcase their comedic and acting chops in the always-anticipated “Fashion Files” vignettes. It’s some of the best serialized television that exists today. (Especially with that dud of a season of The Americans that dropped this year.)
Breeze, of course, is getting fewer of those high-profile matches that he was receiving in NXT, but he’s making a whole lot more money, selling a whole lot more merch, and working a whole lot more than he did down in Winter Park. Still; there are a lot of fans who would like to see WWE utilize Breeze “better,” or at least more often. When a fan suggested just that on Twitter recently, Breezy pointed out that it’s impossible to utilize everyone all the time, and he’ll take the last several months of “Fashion Files” consistently being featured than the occasional television main event.
If the talent is the best it’s been in years, attendance and ratings shouldn’t be that low.
Maybe if they used all that talent to tell logical and coherent stories more people would watch the show.
you think musicians that actually have the best talent actually have it shown through ticket sales and album sales, etc.?
Or do you believe the top selling music in the industry today are the top talents in the world?
…pfff
I feel more and more that ratings aren’t really what determines success on TV any longer. Apps and internet streaming, etc., mean people can watch whenever they want… why would they tune in on Monday night instead of just watching it the next day or whenever is more convenient?
Attendance always fluctuates too… listen to the Brother Love podcasts and you’ll hear plenty of how attendance numbers didn’t always match up with how popular the product was, same with PPV buys and ratings.
Writing’s still pretty shit, same as always, I guess.
Also, Tyler’s a bit of a dick. Keeping in character, I’m glad.
I think the main problem I have is that I know Breeze is a pretty good wrestler. I like The Fashion Files, but I also like his wrestling.