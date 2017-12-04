YouTube

It’s no secret that every last damn person here at With Spandex is a massive fan of Tyler Breeze. That’s partly said up top in this post as a caveat, and partly to remind you that Tyler Breeze is the frigging best, always. We’ve been staunch proponents of him since his days of losing every high-profile match in NXT, and we’re ride or die for him during his days of … uh … lose every match period, pretty much, as part of the Fashion Police (or Breezango, if you’re nasty) with Fandango.

But matches aren’t where Breezango gets the majority of their television time, of course. Pretty much every week on Smackdown, Breezy and Dango get a few minutes to showcase their comedic and acting chops in the always-anticipated “Fashion Files” vignettes. It’s some of the best serialized television that exists today. (Especially with that dud of a season of The Americans that dropped this year.)

Breeze, of course, is getting fewer of those high-profile matches that he was receiving in NXT, but he’s making a whole lot more money, selling a whole lot more merch, and working a whole lot more than he did down in Winter Park. Still; there are a lot of fans who would like to see WWE utilize Breeze “better,” or at least more often. When a fan suggested just that on Twitter recently, Breezy pointed out that it’s impossible to utilize everyone all the time, and he’ll take the last several months of “Fashion Files” consistently being featured than the occasional television main event.