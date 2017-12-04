Tyler Breeze Has A Unique Take On Being ‘Wasted’ On The WWE Main Roster

#WWE
Senior Editor, Sports
12.04.17 7 Comments

YouTube

It’s no secret that every last damn person here at With Spandex is a massive fan of Tyler Breeze. That’s partly said up top in this post as a caveat, and partly to remind you that Tyler Breeze is the frigging best, always. We’ve been staunch proponents of him since his days of losing every high-profile match in NXT, and we’re ride or die for him during his days of … uh … lose every match period, pretty much, as part of the Fashion Police (or Breezango, if you’re nasty) with Fandango.

But matches aren’t where Breezango gets the majority of their television time, of course. Pretty much every week on Smackdown, Breezy and Dango get a few minutes to showcase their comedic and acting chops in the always-anticipated “Fashion Files” vignettes. It’s some of the best serialized television that exists today. (Especially with that dud of a season of The Americans that dropped this year.)

Breeze, of course, is getting fewer of those high-profile matches that he was receiving in NXT, but he’s making a whole lot more money, selling a whole lot more merch, and working a whole lot more than he did down in Winter Park. Still; there are a lot of fans who would like to see WWE utilize Breeze “better,” or at least more often. When a fan suggested just that on Twitter recently, Breezy pointed out that it’s impossible to utilize everyone all the time, and he’ll take the last several months of “Fashion Files” consistently being featured than the occasional television main event.

Around The Web

TOPICS#WWE
TAGSTYLER BREEZEWWE

The RX

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

Miguel Makes The Case For Love On His Sultry, Immersive Album ‘War & Leisure’

12.01.17 3 days ago 2 Comments
Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

Gang Of Youths Is 2017’s Best Band That You Haven’t Heard Of Yet

11.01.17 1 month ago 3 Comments
Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

Big KRIT Rewrites His Legacy On A Comeback Double Album, ‘4eva Is A Mighty Long Time’

10.31.17 1 month ago 9 Comments
Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

Lee Ann Womack’s ‘The Lonely, The Lonesome & The Gone’ Is A Country Legend At Her Finest

10.30.17 1 month ago
St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

St. Vincent’s ‘Masseduction’ Is A Trauma-Pop Triumph

10.18.17 2 months ago 5 Comments
DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

DVSN Are Rekindling R&B’s Love Affair With Melody With ‘The Morning After’

10.18.17 2 months ago 3 Comments
Powered by WordPress.com VIP