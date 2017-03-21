WWE CEO and pro wrestling magnate Vince McMahon narrowly avoided death today (pictured, above) after totaling a Bentley less than mile away from WWE Headquarters in Stamford, CT.
According to TMZ, the incident was minor, and thankfully Mr. McMahon left the scene in better condition than his car. From their report:
Multiple law enforcement sources confirm McMahon was driving his black Bentley when something went wrong. Another car was involved in the crash though it’s unclear exactly what happened.
Vince was seen walking around after the incident. Our sources say the whole thing was a “minor accident and everyone is okay.”
A Redditor with the news appropriate user handle “darthpoopballs” shared the following photo, courtesy of his wife’s cousin. So, Beru Poopballs?
I now have an image in my mind of VKM doing his strut away from the car as it’s totaled behind him. Regardless of the pictures that show otherwise.
So was it a “minor accident” or did he “total” his car? Because it can’t be both.
A car is “totaled” if the car’s cost to repair exceeds 70% of its fair market value. So if I took a knife to a Mercedes’ paint job, dinged up the bumpers and dented the doors, the car can be completely safe and driveable yet still totalled. So yes it can be both.
“Technically correct is the best kind of correct.”
You taking a knife to the car isn’t a “minor accident”.
I’d say if he walked away from the accident with no medical assistance it’s a minor accident.
@jmacqueen So let’s say he backed his car into one of those yellow parking poles. He keeps his foot on the gas and it scrapes all down the side of the car leaving scratches and yellow all down the side. Minor accident that totals the car.
As Mag is pointing out, totaled is just an insurance term. It just means the hassle of going through all the paperwork to get the car repaired is not worth the extra money to just cut a check for the blue book value of the car.
My dad owned an autobody shop when I was a kid, and a big chunk of our income was buying cars that had been “totalled” by the insurance company but were pretty much just fine. We’d buy them on the cheap, because the insurance company doesn’t want them (they don’t have the storage) and the car’s owner doesn’t really own the car anymore (the insurance company basically bought the car). We’d fix the cosmetic damage and do some minor upgrades and flip the car for a tidy profit.
I laughed perhaps inappropriately hard at “death (pictured above)” for an article about a car crash
Impressed that whoever Carey is on Facebook, he’s apparently the world’s most eagle-eyed insurance assessor on the planet. “Totaled” his car? Oooookey dokey.
Also, this sentence:
“A Redditor with the news appropriate user handle ‘darthpoopballs’ shared the following photo, courtesy of his wife’s cousin. So, Beru Poopballs?”
Is why Brandon is one of my favorite writers.
Bravo Brandon, bravo. This brief, yet hilarious post made my day.
He shoulda stayed off his cell phone! Lesson learned: “Don’t Paige and drive, kids.”
He’s getting older. Time to put him in that crooked home we saw on 60 minutes
“OK Google, show me Xavier’s Hot-dogs on Paige avenu……..holy shit!” *CRASH!!!!
This made me laugh harder than it should have
I hope he doesn’t somehow have an Amazon Echo. I don’t even want to think about what he asks Alexa …
Damn, I was hoping the other driver was Stone Cold in a beer truck.
Alternately I’d have accepted Kurt Angle in a milk truck.
Vince in the first meeting with the roster of World Weevil Entertainment*: ListenToMeDAMMIT! You heels, get some heat by REALLY putting the EMPHASIS on the first SYLLABLE of Cockroach when you are insulting our audience.
*-I was going to go with World Cockroach Wrestling, but even after the asteroid hits, Vince would never use those initials.
id of loved it if their was a video getting out of his car holding his neck and just screaming with rage, ala DX taking out the tire ax handle.
Finally some good news.
Yeah, fuck him.