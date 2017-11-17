The Best And Worst Of WCW Halloween Havoc ’97

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: WCW actually managed to build a little momentum against the New World Order, which is a sign that the next show will be nothing but the nWo murdering and humiliating them. Welcome to the next show!

And now, the best and worst of WCW Halloween Havoc, originally aired on October 26, 1997. Hall Hav what she’s having.