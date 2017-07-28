The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday NItro 8/18/97: It’s Filler Time

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Attitude Era Superstars Bobby Starr and David Moore challenged The Outsiders for the WCW Tag Team Championship. Also on the card, Lex Luger pronounced “WCW” as “zubbayou sevateet,” and Alex Wright used his penis to make six women run away.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on August 18, 1997.