Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: World War 5 happened and Scott Hall earned a WCW Heavyweight Championship match for February. Which is extremely helpful, because the nWo already have a contractual, in-canon ability to wrestle for championships whenever they want. You’re gonna want to orchestrate a false ending to a 60-man battle royal to make that really pop.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro for December 1, 1997.