Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Mundy Nite Nitro: Bengay® brought us Alex Wright getting "cocky" and a Nitro Girl's incidental boob. Also, Curt Hennig almost stabbed himself in the temple with the corner of some ring steps to make Chris Benoit's chop look like a gunshot.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on October 13, 1997.