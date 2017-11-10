The Best And Worst Of WCW Monday Nitro 10/20/97: Hell In A Sell

where have you gone, Lee Marshall, our nation turns its lonely eyes to you

Previously on the Best and Worst of WCW Monday Nitro: Two of WCW’s longest-running angles ended simultaneously, as the Steiner Brothers defeated something resembling the Outsiders for the WCW Tag Team Championship, and Jeff Jarrett left the company, ending his seemingly endless feud with Steve ‘Mongo’ McMichael.

Click here to watch this week’s episode on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. If you’re a fan of the vintage reports, make sure you check out the ill-advised and somehow still going NWA TNA weekly pay-per-view recap series.

And now, the best and worst of WCW Monday Nitro, originally aired on October 20, 1997.

