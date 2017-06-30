The Best And Worst Of WCW Road Wild 1997

WWE Network

Previously on the Best and Worst of Pro Wrestling at a Biker Rally: Harlem Heat got booed by thousands of white people in Confederate flag bandanas, the Steiner Brothers attempted an online chat, Nick Patrick ruined a match finish involving the Outsiders, and Hollywood Hogan won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship by cheating in the main event and spray-painted “nWo” on it. This year is completely different.

This joke’s really going to hit you in about a thousand words.

Click here to watch this week’s “adult-themed pay-per-view” on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.

Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. People need to know about Mean Gene Okerlund’s drunk tattoo.

And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Road Wild for August 9, 1997.