The Best And Worst Of WCW Road Wild 1997

Previously on the Best and Worst of Pro Wrestling at a Biker Rally: Harlem Heat got booed by thousands of white people in Confederate flag bandanas, the Steiner Brothers attempted an online chat, Nick Patrick ruined a match finish involving the Outsiders, and Hollywood Hogan won the WCW World Heavyweight Championship by cheating in the main event and spray-painted “nWo” on it. This year is completely different.
This joke’s really going to hit you in about a thousand words.
Click here to watch this week’s “adult-themed pay-per-view” on WWE Network. You can catch up with all the previous episodes of WCW Monday Nitro on the Best and Worst of Nitro tag page. Follow along with the competition here.
Remember, if you want us to keep writing 20-year-old WCW jokes, click the share buttons and spread the column around. If you don’t tell them how much you like these, nobody’s going to read them. People need to know about Mean Gene Okerlund’s drunk tattoo.
And now, the Best and Worst of WCW Road Wild for August 9, 1997.
Squashing Lex’s win, the first feel good moment since DDP getting one in on Macho and the first time anyone really got one past Hogan, to make the bikers happy again was such a deflating choice. The view never changes.
I honestly didn’t remember that Malenko was the dupe in this angle. It’s ok, things can’t get much worse for the Horsemen, right? No one is going to offer their spot to someone they don’t trust and get double-crossed and parodied, right?
“For you, the day Buffer graced your village was the most important day of your life. But for him, it was Saturday.” – Awesome Street Fighter: The Movie reference there, Brandon.
Also, that pic of Jarrett making his entrance makes it look like he’s wearing a novelty belt-buckle to fit in with the event.
So, TJP’s love of video games can be traced back to teaching the Steiners and Dibiase how to play Snood in the middle of Sturgis? Way to dig deep on a backstory, WWE.
TJP was 13 at the time so… Yup. It checks out. I legit thought that was Done West with him at first glance.
Wow. That is some pure, pure WCW there. Vince Russo isn’t even writing for them yet!