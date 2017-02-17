Tony Schiavone Thinks Vince McMahon May Have Blacklisted Him From WWE

Since we here at With Spandex are the foremost proponents of WCW on the internet, it obviously pleases us any time some dyed-in-the-wool WCW personalities make the media rounds. The latest to pop up on the radar is the longtime voice of WCW, play-by-play man Tony Schiavone.
On Thursday, Schiavone had both an AMA session on Reddit and an interview with the Sporting News. It’s safe to say Thursday was one of the greatest days in the history of our sport.
In the Sporting News interview, Schiavone talked about his decision to return to WCW after spending just one year doing commentary for WWE, in 1989. He says it was a tough decision for him, and although he and Vince McMahon have been cordial in the years since WCW folded, he believes there may be some personal animosity on Vince’s part that prevented him from ever returning to WWE.
“I left after one year there and I think he was very upset with me for leaving,” Schiavone said. “I shouldn’t have left. It was a terrible mistake to leave but I made a decision based on what my family needed at that time. I always thought he was angry with me for that. I know we talked after that and he was very nice to me but I just always got the feeling that me leaving really ticked him off. I may be wrong.”
He elaborated on his contact with WWE during his Reddit AMA, and also revealed that while he feels his commentary days are done, he wouldn’t mind working as a producer for WWE. I mean, sure, who wouldn’t want that gig?
“Back then, when we first folded, they never contacted me. I contacted them, but they never returned my calls. Later, they contacted me to come up to do some work for their DVD and I was very busy and turned it down. I did go and do some work for the Monday Night Wars. If they asked me to be an announcer, I’d turn it down. That point has passed. I don’t think I have it in me anymore. I would go back as a producer.”
Schiavone certainly took his licks from fans during the Monday night wars, but man alive, has time ever shown him to be a truly fantastic lead commentator. Imagine if he had been the one to follow up Jim Ross’ play-by-play duties rather than the torch being passed to Michael Cole. Ah well, no use crying over spilled commentators. Just spread the word to your friends: Tony Schiavone ruled.
Whenever WCW would let him just do his thing and not force him to engage in breathless hyperbole about how this will be “THE most ELECTRFYING episode of WCW Thunder in the HISTORY of the UNIVERSE!!!!!!1!!1” or make him talk about what the nWo had for breakfast in the middle of an unrelated match, he was really good. He and Heenan played off each other really well.
Him and Heenan were serviceable. But Monsoon/Heenan would be a tough act for anyone to follow.
As far as holding up commentary during the MNW, he really did help sell the nWo and made it really compelling.
I wonder if there is a true blacklist that the WWE has. Kind of like how SNL has one. I don’t even know who Vince could hate that much that he’d neeever take back.
“I was very busy”… Oh I’m sure Tony
Was there more than one Tony Schiavone in wrestling? Because this article talks about someone who was a good announcer, and I remember a guy who didn’t know the names of any moves and called at least 50% of power moves a sidewalk slam. If he hadn’t left the WWF, they never would have had a spot for Jim Ross, so thank god he did. The only thing he was any good at was getting made fun of by Jericho.
By the way, Tony, it’s not a blacklist when the owner of a company doesn’t want to hire you. A blacklist is when someone powerful uses their influence to make sure no one else will hire you either. I’m sure you could still get a job producing iPPVs out on the indies.