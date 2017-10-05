William Regal Recalled Getting Choked Out Cold By Antonio Inoki

10.05.17 16 mins ago

YouTube

William Regal has pretty much seen it all and done it all in the world of professional wrestling, and although his days of lacing up the boots and stepping into the ring are behind him, he now imparts his wisdom as one of the top authority figures at NXT, both in front of and behind the camera. Regal currently travels the world scouting potential talent for NXT and the WWE Performance Center, whereas he once traveled the world going toe-to-toe with basically everyone you could think of in wrestling history.

Case in point: back in 1994, during his Lord Steven Regal days in WCW, he had a one-off match with one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling, Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki. Inoki is pretty much the biggest Japanese star in wrestling history, essentially invented MMA in his fight with Muhammad Ali … hell, you know who Antonio Inoki is.

Anyway, Regal’s Clash of the Champions match against Inoki ended with him getting legit choked the hell out in the middle of the ring. You can actually watch the clip for yourself, thanks to WWE’s always-helpful YouTube page:

TAGSANTONIO INOKILord Steven RegalWCWWILLIAM REGAL

